Which Cincinnati Reds have also played for Toronto Blue Jays? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 14

As the daily internet game MLB Immaculate Grid continues to grow in popularity across the globe, here's a look at the correct answers for the July 14 edition of the grid.

The second clue along the horizontal plane is the Toronto Blue Jays, while the second clue along the vertical plane is the Cincinnati Reds. Hence, the correct answer for the corresponding grid is the name of a player who has played for both teams at some point in their career.

A total of 81 players have played for both the Reds and the Blue Jays in the entire history of the MLB. One of the more recent names on that list is left-handed pitcher David Wells, who started his major league career with the Blue Jays before going on to play for several different teams in his career.

He played for the Toronto outfit from 1987 to 1992, helping them to their first-ever World Series title in 1992.

Other names which would also be correct answers for the grid include Felipe Lopez, Scott Rolen and Edwin Encarnacion.

Other MLB players who have played for both the Cincinnati Reds and the Toronto Blue Jays

While there have been numerous players in the MLB who have played for both the Cincinnati Reds and the Toronto Blue Jays, there are some better-known names on that list.

Edwin Encarnacion started his major league career with the Reds in 2005 and played for them till 2009. He was then traded to the Blue Jays in 2009 and went on to make three All-Star appearances for them.

Infielder Felipe Lopez is another name who has played for both teams. After starting his career with the Blue Jays in 2001, he was traded to the Reds in 2003. During that time he won a Silver Slugger award and made an All-Star appearance.

