Which Cleveland Guardians have also played for St. Louis Cardinals? Immaculate Grid answers for July 21

For July 21, the MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle featured players who played for the Cleveland Guardians and St. Louis Cardinals in the first column and first row, respectively.

Presented in a 3x3 grid format, this daily puzzle tests participants' knowledge of baseball history, team rosters, and player connections.

Here's a list of players who have played for both the Cleveland Guardians and the St. Louis Cardinals:

#1 Bobby Bonds: An electrifying outfielder, Bobby Bonds displayed his dynamic skill set for both the Cleveland Guardians and the St. Louis Cardinals. Renowned for his combination of power and speed, he left a lasting impact on both teams and the league as a whole.

#2 Frank Bonner: A reliable pitcher, Frank Bonner contributed to both the Guardians' and Cardinals' rotations. Although he was not a star, his steady performance and consistent presence made him a valuable asset to each team.

#3 Pat Borders: A seasoned catcher, Pat Borders brought his experience and defensive prowess to both the Guardians and Cardinals. Known for handling pitching staff well, he played a crucial role in guiding both teams during his tenure.

#4 Buddy Bradford: A fleet-footed outfielder, Buddy Bradford showcased his speed and defensive skills for both clubs. As a reliable leadoff hitter and strong fielder, he provided a spark at the top of the lineup and patrolled the outfield with finesse.

#5 Russell Branyan: A powerful slugger, Russell Branyan showcased his home run-hitting ability for both the Cleveland Guardians and St. Louis Cardinals. While he was known for his propensity to strike out, his prodigious power made him a feared presence in the batting order for both teams.

#6 Rocky Bridges: A versatile infielder, Rocky Bridges brought his utility skills and veteran leadership to both teams. Although not known for flashy play, his consistent performance and experience proved valuable to each team's roster.

Other players who have played for both the Cleveland Guardians and St. Louis Cardinals

#7 David Bell: A versatile infielder, David Bell showcased his defensive prowess and leadership skills during his time with both the Guardians and Cardinals. Known for his solid glove work and clutch hitting, he contributed valuable infield stability to both teams.

#8 Ronnie Belliard: A slick-fielding second baseman, Ronnie Belliard made significant contributions to both teams. With a knack for turning double plays and occasional power at the plate, he became a fan favorite known for his consistent play on both sides of the diamond.

#9 Bob Bescher: A speedy outfielder, Bob Bescher brought his swift base-running and outfield range to both clubs. Renowned for his stolen base prowess, he provided an exciting spark on the base paths for both teams.

#10 Jim Bibby: A solid right-handed pitcher, Jim Bibby made his mark on the mound for both the Cleveland Guardians and the St. Louis Cardinals. With a powerful arm and effective repertoire, he delivered memorable performances during his tenure with each club.

