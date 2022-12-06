Which college did Justin Verlander go to?

According to multiple reports, reigning American League Cy Young winner Justin Verlander will find himself in Queens, New York next season. The 39-year-old signed a two-year, $86 million deal with the New York Mets with a vesting third-year option this offseason.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Justin Verlander’s deal with the Mets is for two years and $86 million, per source. It includes a vesting third-year option. After losing Jacob deGrom , the Mets replace him with the American League Cy Young Award winner, who will be paired atop their rotation with Max Scherzer. Justin Verlander’s deal with the Mets is for two years and $86 million, per source. It includes a vesting third-year option. After losing Jacob deGrom, the Mets replace him with the American League Cy Young Award winner, who will be paired atop their rotation with Max Scherzer.

The news comes following the Mets' loss of ace Jacob deGrom to the Texas Rangers, who signed him to a massive new contract worth five years, $185 million. Verlander will now bring his winning experience to a New York team looking to win their first title since 1986.

The three-time Cy Young winner from Manakin-Sabot, Virginia, continues to defy the odds after emerging from a small town of just 4,634 people. He played Little League at Tuckahoe Little League in Richmond before playing senior baseball at Goochland High School.

Justin Verlander would later go on to attend Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia. In 2002, he won the Colonial Athletic Association award for Conference Freshman of the Year. Verlander was also named as the first team CB and BA Freshman All-American.

SABR BioProject @SABRbioproject Future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander as college player at Old Dominion U @ODUBaseball , where he averaged 11.5 Ks/9 IP & had a career 2.57 ERA. Future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander as college player at Old Dominion U @ODUBaseball, where he averaged 11.5 Ks/9 IP & had a career 2.57 ERA. https://t.co/uKyNxzGNXY

Verlander is one of two Old Dominion Monarchs to win a World Series, with the other being Daniel Hudson. After three seasons at Old Dominion University, he joined the Detroit Tigers.

A look back at Justin Verlander's historic 2022 season

Verlander proved all of his doubters wrong in 2022. There is nothing more the future Hall of Famer could have done to prove that age is simply a number.

At 39 years of age, Verlander won the American League Cy Young award and the American League Comeback Player of the Year award. He also won the 2022 World Series with the Houston Astros for good measure.

Coming off of Tommy John Surgery, regression seemed all but inevitable, yet the three-time Cy Young award winner posted one of the best seasons of his career. Verlander finished the 2022 season with an 18-4 record and an ERA of 1.75, while also recording 185 strikeouts.

