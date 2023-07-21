Today's edition of the daily internet game MLB Immaculate Grid features players who have played for the Colorado Rockies and also achieved 30+ stolen bases in a season. Here's a look at the correct answers for the July 21 edition of the game.

The final clue along the horizontal plane is 30+ stolen bases season from a player, while the first clue along the vertical plane is the Colorado Rockies. Hence, the correct answer to the corresponding grid is the name of a Rockies player who has achieved 30+ stolen bases in a single season.

A total of ten Colorado Rockies players have achieved 30+ stolen bases in a single season in the entire history of the franchise. Among them, the player to do so for the most number of times was outfielder Charlie Blackmon in 2015. Blackmon finished the 2015 season with 43 stolen bases over the course of the year to mark his name in the history books of the team.

Other names that would also be a correct answer to the grid include Willy Taveras, Juan Pierre, Kazuo Matsui and Eric Young Sr.

Other Colorado Rockies players who have 30+ stolen bases in the single MLB season

While Charlie Blackmon may be the most recent Colorado Rockies player to achieve the feat, the player with the highest number of stolen bases in the entire history of the franchise is Willy Taveras.

Taveras is a former MLB center fielder who played for the Rockies for two seasons in 2007 and 2008. In 2008, he finished with 68 stolen bases, making him the NL stolen bases leader for the season and highest ever in the Rockies franchise history.

Eric Young Sr. is another player who has achieved the feat with the Rockies, doing it a total of four times during the five years he spent with them.

