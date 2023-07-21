Which Colorado Rockies players have also played for St. Louis Cardinals? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 21

Today's (Friday, July 21) edition of the popular daily internet game MLB Immaculate Grid features players who have played for the Colorado Rockies, as well as the St. Louis Cardinals. Here's a look at the correct answers for the latest edition of the game.

The second clue along the horizontal plane is the St. Louis Cardinals, while the first clue along the vertical plane is the Colorado Rockies. Thus, the correct answer to the corresponding grid is the name of the players who have played for both teams at some point in their MLB careers.

While there have been several players who have played for the two teams in the past, one of the most recent names to do so is Nolan Arenado. The highly-rated infielder started his Major League career with the Colorado Rockies in 2013 and went on to spend eight seasons with them.

During that time, he made several accomplishments, making the All-Star team five times, winning the Golden Glove Award eight times, and the Silver Slugger Award four times. He was then traded to the Cardinals ahead of the 2021 season.

Other names that would also count as correct answers to the grid include Austin Gomber, Mitchell Boggs, and Mark Thompson.

DNVR Rockies @DNVR_Rockies



Nolan Arenado and A LOT of money went to the St. Louis Cardinals for LHP Austin Gomber, 3B Elehuris Montero, RHP Tony Locey, SS Mateo Gil and RHP Jake Sommers. Two years ago, our worst fears became official.Nolan Arenado and A LOT of money went to the St. Louis Cardinals for LHP Austin Gomber, 3B Elehuris Montero, RHP Tony Locey, SS Mateo Gil and RHP Jake Sommers. pic.twitter.com/aalBdHpQNi " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/aalBdHpQNi

Other MLB players who have played for both Colorado Rockies and St. Louis Cardinals

While Nolan Arenado is one of the most recent players to play for both teams in the MLB, there are several other players who are also in the same category.

Colorado Rockies pitcher Austin Gomber started his career with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2018 and played for them for three years. He was then traded to the Rockies ahead of the 2021 season.

Mitchell Boggs is a former World Series Champion who spent his entire Major League career playing for the two teams. He started his career with the Cardinals in 2008 before being traded to the Rockies in 2013.

