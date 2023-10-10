Which Cubs pitchers have recorded 200+ K in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 10

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features the Chicago Cubs and any pitchers who have tossed 200 strikeouts in one season. There have been quite a few Cubs to do this as they have a very long history. Today, it is your job to name just one player who achieved this epic feat for Chicago. There are 29 such seasons to choose from, with a few repeating names.

Jeff Samardzija did this for the Cubs back in 2013. He became a journeyman after that, but he was once an elite pitcher and he racked up 214 strikeouts that season. At the time of writing, less than 1% of players had written his name in.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 10: Which Cubs pitchers have recorded 200+ K in a season?

Below are all Cubs who achieved this 200 strikeout threshold:

Bill Hutchison • 1892 314

John Clarkson • 1886 313

John Clarkson • 1885 308

Bill Hutchison • 1890 289

Fergie Jenkins • 1970 274

Fergie Jenkins • 1969 273

Larry Corcoran • 1884 272

Larry Corcoran • 1880 268

Kerry Wood • 2003 266

Fergie Jenkins • 1971 263

Bill Hutchison • 1891 261

Fergie Jenkins • 1968 260

Mark Prior • 2003 245

John Clarkson • 1887 237

Jake Arrieta • 2015 236

Fergie Jenkins • 1967 236

Kerry Wood • 1998 233

Yu Darvish • 2019 229

Tom Hughes • 1901 225

Kerry Wood • 2001 217

Kerry Wood • 2002 217

Larry Corcoran • 1883 216

Matt Clement • 2002 215

Jeff Samardzija • 2013 214

Carlos Zambrano • 2006 210

Ryan Dempster • 2010 208

Jon Lester • 2015 207

Orval Overall • 1909 205

Ken Holtzman • 1970 202

Carlos Zambrano • 2005 202

Jake Arrieta won a Cy Young for the Cubs in 2015, so it stands to reason that he achieved this feat. He did just that with 236 strikeouts in a wondrous season.

Jake Arrieta recorded 200 strikeouts for the Cubs

