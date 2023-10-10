Which Cubs pitchers have recorded 200+ K in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 10

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features the Chicago Cubs and any pitchers who have tossed 200 strikeouts in one season. There have been quite a few Cubs to do this as they have a very long history. Today, it is your job to name just one player who achieved this epic feat for Chicago. There are 29 such seasons to choose from, with a few repeating names.
Jeff Samardzija did this for the Cubs back in 2013. He became a journeyman after that, but he was once an elite pitcher and he racked up 214 strikeouts that season. At the time of writing, less than 1% of players had written his name in.
MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 10: Which Cubs pitchers have recorded 200+ K in a season?
Below are all Cubs who achieved this 200 strikeout threshold:
- Bill Hutchison • 1892 314
- John Clarkson • 1886 313
- John Clarkson • 1885 308
- Bill Hutchison • 1890 289
- Fergie Jenkins • 1970 274
- Fergie Jenkins • 1969 273
- Larry Corcoran • 1884 272
- Larry Corcoran • 1880 268
- Kerry Wood • 2003 266
- Fergie Jenkins • 1971 263
- Bill Hutchison • 1891 261
- Fergie Jenkins • 1968 260
- Mark Prior • 2003 245
- John Clarkson • 1887 237
- Jake Arrieta • 2015 236
- Fergie Jenkins • 1967 236
- Kerry Wood • 1998 233
- Yu Darvish • 2019 229
- Tom Hughes • 1901 225
- Kerry Wood • 2001 217
- Kerry Wood • 2002 217
- Larry Corcoran • 1883 216
- Matt Clement • 2002 215
- Jeff Samardzija • 2013 214
- Carlos Zambrano • 2006 210
- Ryan Dempster • 2010 208
- Jon Lester • 2015 207
- Orval Overall • 1909 205
- Ken Holtzman • 1970 202
- Carlos Zambrano • 2005 202
Jake Arrieta won a Cy Young for the Cubs in 2015, so it stands to reason that he achieved this feat. He did just that with 236 strikeouts in a wondrous season.
Make sure to visit our site for more MLB Immaculate Grid articles. This article and many others like it come out every single day and can help you answer all nine prompts. They may even help lower your rarity score.