Which Cubs players have a 100+ RBI season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers Sept. 4

Every day, Baseball Reference comes out with a new Immaculate Grid puzzle. The quiz game, although relatively new, has become a favorite way for baseball fans of all ages to test their knowledge.

The 3x3 grid features nine squares that users must populate by taking into account three clues along the x-axis and another three along the y-axis. While team names are the most common hint, sometimes a statistical value is included.

On Sept. 4, Immaculate Grid asked users to name players who have recorded at least 100 RBIs in a season for the Chicago Cubs. Let's take a look at some top names.

In 2015, Cubs rookie Kris Bryant broke into the league, quite literally. Although the 23-year old's 299 strikeouts were the most in the league, his .275/.369./488 slashline apart from his 26 home runs and 99 RBIs were enough for him to win the NL Rookie of the Year.

The next season, Bryant hit .292/.385/.554 with 39 home runs and 102 RBIs, and led the league with 121 runs scored. Bryant won the MVP Award that year and was instrumental in helping his team beat the Cleveland Indians to win their first World Series title in 108 years.

In 1925, Rogers Hornsby won the NL Triple Crown, as well as the NL MVP while playing for the St. Louis Cardinals.

In 1929, the utility infielder joined the Cubs and brought his elite brand of hitting with him. The 1929 NL MVP, Hornsby connected for 39 home runs and 149 RBIs. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1942.

Sammy Sosa was one of the most electric players the Cubs have ever had. A fixture of the team during the 1990s and 2000s, Sosa hit the 100 RBI-mark in ninestraight seasons, between 1995 and 2003.

In 1998, his league-best 158 RBIs and 134 runs earned him the NL MVP. Moreover, Sosa's .737 slugging percentage recorded in 2001 still stands as the highest recorded by a Chicago Cubs player in the category.

The single-season Cubs RBI record belongs to Hack Wilson. The center fielder hit 56 home runs and a whopping 191 RBIs during the 1930 season but, unbelievably, won no awards for his efforts.

The 1979 Hall of Fame inductee struggled with alcoholism for most of his adult life. Wilson played his last MLB season with the 1934 Philadelphia Phillies and passed away in 1948 at the age of 48.