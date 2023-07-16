Which Cubs players have had 40+ home runs in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 16

MLB Immaculate Grid's new puzzle for July 16 is out and contains a cross between the Chicago Cubs and 'batters with 40+ HRs in season'. Here we look at the probable answers.

Today's grid involves the Chicago Cubs in the second row and the batting statistic of 40+ home runs in a season in the third column. So, players have to guess names of batters from the team to have achieved the feat. The most common answer that should be the popular guess is former Cubs legend Sammy Sosa.

Sosa was one of the most prolific hitters in the league in the late 1990s and early 2000s. He, along with Mark McGwire, regularly chased Roger Maris' single-season record for most home runs. From 1995 to 2004, Sosa recorded more than 35 blasts each season.

He's also the only player to have hit 60 or more home runs in a single season three times, accomplishing the same in 1998, 1999 and 2001. However, he only led the league with the most homers in 2000 and 2002 with 50 and 49, respectively.

Sammy Sosa is a controversial figure for Chicago Cubs

Things took a turn for the worse for Sosa after his compatriot Jose Canseco released his book "Juiced: Wild Times, Rampant 'Roids, Smash Hits & How Baseball Got Big," which exposed the MLB's widespread use of steroids. Along with other top names, Sammy Sosa was also questioned by federal courts about his usage of performance enhacing drugs.

Sammy Sosa, like others, denied use of PEDs. However, a few years later, his name appeared in the Mitchell report, where a list of players was leaked who had tested positive for the use of steroids and PEDs around 2003.

Post retirement, his name was up for balloting in the Baseball Hall of Fame, but he never fulfilled the criteria in a decade of selection.

