Which Cubs players have also played for the Blue Jays? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 20

Fans of the Chicago Cubs and the Toronto Blue Jays faced were subjected to an intriguing puzzle by August 20's MLB Immaculate Grid. The daily internet game quizzed the fans about the players to have represented both clubs during their careers.

Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman was the most common answer from the players for today's internet puzzle. The 32-year-old pitcher, despite an injury-marred start to his career, made a name for himself after making his debut with the Blue Jays in 2014.

He won the Gold Glove Award with the Blue Jays in 2017 before moving to the New York Mets in 2019. However, he signed for the Cubs on a three-year contract after a couple of stints with the Mets in 2021.

Joe Carter: A name that will forever be remembered by the Blue Jays fans, Joe Carter enjoyed great success with the club during the 90s.

The five-time All-Star made his MLB debut with the Cubs in 1983 but was traded to the Cleveland Indians the very next year. Carter emerged as a prolific hitter for the Indians during a six-year stint, finishing as the AL RBI leader in 1986.

He was traded to the San Diego Padres after recording a career-high 35 home runs for the Indians in 1989. His stint with the Padres lasted just one year as he was a Blue Jays player by 1991.

Carter made four consecutive All-Star appearances while playing for the Blue Jays. The two-time Silver Slugger winner helped the side to consecutive World Series triumphs in 1992 and 1993.

MLB Immaculate Grid August 20: Other Chicago Cubs and Toronto Blue Jays players

Fred McGriff: The latest inductee to the Baseball Hall of Fame, Fred McGriff went on to achieve great success after making his debut with the Blue Jays in 1986.

He struck a career-high 36 homers with the Blue Jays in 1989, claiming the Silver Slugger award and finishing with the most home runs in the American League.

McGriff was traded to the San Diego Padres in 1990 where he won his second Silver Slugger award as well as finishing as the AL home run leader. However, the greatest moment of his MLB career came with the Atlanta Braves in 1995 when he won the World Series.