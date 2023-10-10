Which Cubs players have also played for the Brewers? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 10

The MLB Immaculate Grid released its 191st puzzle on Tuesday, Oct. 10. The daily internet game expects players to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid.

The catch is that there's no room for error while entering your answers in the boxes. As the game is refreshed daily, players can have an immaculate score every time.

On Monday, one grid requires fans to guess which Chicago Cubs player has also donned the jersey for the Milwaukee Brewers. Interestingly, there are 115 different players to choose from.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

One name that ticks both categories is Jonathan Vilar.

Vilar joined the Milwaukee Brewers in 2016 and played just under three seasons with them. He featured in 365 games and hit 36 homers for the Milwaukee franchise.

In 2022, Vilar had a brief stint with the Chicago Cubs. He made 46 appearances for the Chicago side and hit two home runs.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Oct. 10: Other Cubs players who have also played for the Brewers

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Oct. 10

Eric Sogard

Sogard joined the Milwaukee Brewers in 2017 and played with them for two seasons before returning for one more year in 2020. He featured in 192 games and hit four home runs for them.

In 2021, Sogard signed for the Chicago Cubs and played one season with them. He hit one home run in 78 appearances for the Chicago-based team.

Henry Blanco

Blanco played two seasons with the Brewers from 2000 to 2001. He featured in 197 games and hit three home runs during his time in Milwaukee.

In 2005, Blanco joined the Cubs and played four years for them. He played in 208 games and hit 15 home runs for them.

Fans can choose any of the above players to fill in the slot on the second row of the second column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.