Which Cubs players have also played for the Diamondbacks? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 11

The MLB Immaculate Grid game has become the talk of the town. The trivia game allows fans to put their ball knowledge to the test with little to no room for error.

One answer on the Aug. 11 edition of the game requires fans to guess which Chicago Cubs players have also donned the jersey for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 11

Interestingly, there have been a total of 58 players who played for both Chicago and Arizona in the MLB.

One of the most prominent players that comes to mind is none other than Mark Grace. The baseman played 13 seasons with the Cubs from 1988 to 2000. He also spent three years with the Diamondbacks from 2001 to 2003 before calling it quits on his Major League career.

Interestingly, Grace won four All-Star honors during his MLB sojourn. He also helped Arizona win the World Series title in 2001, beating the New York Yankees in the finals.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for August 11: Other players to feature for both Cubs and Diamondbacks

Former Arizona Diamondbacks star Wellington Castillo

Sergio Alcantara

Sergio Alcantara is one of the more recent players to have joined the Arizona Diamondbacks. The 27-year-old made the move to Arizona in 2022.

Alcantara had a brief spell with the Chicago Cubs in 2021 as well.

Wellington Castillo

Wellington Castillo spent six seasons with the Cubs from 2010 to 2015. He played in 310 games for the team and smashed 29 home runs.

Castillo then joined the Diamondbacks late in 2015 before leaving them the following year.

Augie Ojeda

Augie Ojeda signed for Chicago in 2000 and played four seasons with the franchise. The infielder also played four seasons with Arizona from 2007 to 2010.

Fans have the option to choose any of the above players to fill in their slot for today's MLB Immaculate Grid answer on the third row of the first column.