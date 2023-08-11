Which Cubs players have also played for the Giants? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 11

Aug. 11's MLB Immaculate Grid was a treat for the Chicago Cubs and San Fransico Giants fans as the daily internet puzzle quizzed them about the players to have played for both teams during their careers.

Fans enjoyed this puzzle as 82% of the players have managed to guess the correct answer for the players to have played for both the Cubs and Giants.

Former first baseman Dave Kingman is one of the most prominent baseball players to have donned the jerseys of the Giants and Cubs during his career.

Kingman was selected by the Giants in the 1970 draft and made his MLB debut a year later as a pinch hitter. Although he did well as a hitter for the Giants, hitting 77 home runs in his four seasons with the club, he was traded to the New York Mets in 1975.

He did pretty well for the Mets in the following seasons, making his first All-Star appearance in 1976. However, fast forward to 1978, Kingman signed for the Cubs as a free agent.

Kingman recorded his career-best season with the Cubs in 1979, clobbering 48 homers and finishing with the most home runs in the National League.

MLB Immaculate Grid August 11: Other Cubs and Giants players

Bill Madlock: The former third baseman, nicknamed the 'Mad Dog' for his fiery persona, is another player who represented the Giants and the Cubs during his storied career.

Although Madlock made his MLB debut for the Texas Rangers in 1973, he was traded to the Cubs the very next season. During his second season with the Cubs, Madlock made his first of three All-Star appearances.

The 'Mad Dog' was part of a controversial trade to the Giants in 1977. However, it worked out well for the players as he went on to win the World Series with the Giants in 1979.

Shawon Dunston: The Cubs fan will have fond memories of their former shortstop, who served the franchise for almost 11 years in two stints.

Dunston made his MLB debut with the Cubs in 1985 and went on to represent the club until 1995, raking up two All-Star appearances. Dunston signed for the Giants in 1996 after the Cubs granted him free agency. However, he returned to Chicago just a year later.