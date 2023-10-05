Which Cubs players have also played for the Royals? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 5

The MLB Immaculate Grid released its 186th puzzle on Thursday, Oct. 5. The daily internet game expects players to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid.

The catch is that there's no room for errors while entering your answers in the boxes. As the game is refreshed daily, players can have an immaculate score every day.

For today, one grid requires fans to guess which Chicago Cubs player also donned the jersey for the Kansas City Royals. Interestingly, there are 110 players to choose from.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

One player who ticks both categories is Jorge Soler.

Soler played three seasons with the Chicago Cubs from 2014 to 2016. He featured in 211 games and hit 27 home runs for them. The hitter also helped the Cubs win the World Series in 2016.

In 2017, Soler joined the Kansas City Royals. He spent just under five years with the team and finished with 80 home runs in 395 games.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Oct. 5: Other

Cubs players who have also played for the Royals

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Oct. 5

Rondell White

White played with the Chicago Cubs for two years from 2000 to 2001. He hit 19 home runs in 114 games for them.

In 2003, White had a brief stint with the Kansas City Royals. He featured in just 22 games and hit four home runs with them.

Ben Zobrist

Zobrist had a short spell with the Royals for a few months in 2015. However, he contributed seven home runs in 52 games to help Kansas City win the World Series that year.

In 2016, Zobrist joined the Cubs and helped them win the World Series in his first season with the team. He played four seasons with the Chicago outfit and recorded 40 home runs in 461 appearances.

Fans can choose any of the above players to put in the slot on the second row of the first column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.