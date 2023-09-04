Which Cubs players have also played for the White Sox? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 4

The Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox play in opposite leagues, but they have an intense rivalry on the Southside. These two teams are also featured on today's MLB Immaculate Grid, which means you have to name one player who switched allegiances. Fortunately, there are 202 examples of this.

Former pitcher Edwin Jackson regularly comes up as a possible answer for the grid sections, and that is true again today. In 2010 and 2011, he was with the White Sox. From 2013 to 2015, he was a member of the Cubs. At the time of writing, just 5% of the players had used his name here.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 4: Which Cubs players have also played for the White Sox?

Here are some other options for players who have played for the Cubs and the White Sox:

Alex Avila (2017 with CHC, 2017 with CWS)

Clint Frazier (2022 with CHC, 2023 with CWS)

Kosuke Fukodome (2008-2011 with CHC, 2012 with CWS)

Craig Kimbrel (2019-2021 with CHC, 2021 with CWS)

Sammy Sosa (1992-2004 with CHC, 1989-1991 with CWS)\

Craig Kimbrel played for the Cubs and White Sox

Billy Hamilton also did this. In 2020, the speedy outfielder had a brief stint with the Cubs. He signed with the White Sox in 2021 and remained there through 2023.

Be sure to visit Baseball Reference. Their database has every single one of the 202 players who have played for both of these Chicago franchises. This can help lower your rarity score by a lot.