Which Cubs players have recorded 30+ SB in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 5

On October 5, the Chicago Cubs and 30 stolen base seasons found themselves at a crossroads on the MLB Immaculate Grid. That means that it is your job as the player to name just one person who achieved that feat for the Cubs. Stolen bases were a bit of a lost art, but there are players to choose from. There are a lot of answers for this one.

Nico Hoerner just achieved this feat, literally. The 2023 season was wrapped up a few days ago, and he had 43 stolen bases in it. 18% of players had used him at the time of writing.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 5: Which Cubs players have recorded 30+ SB in a season?

See here for a few other players who have done this feat for the Cubs:

Frank Chance • 1903 67

Billy Maloney • 190 559

Juan Pierre • 2006 58

Frank Chance • 1906 57

Ryne Sandberg • 1985 54

Eric Young Sr. • 2000 54

Johnny Evers • 1906 49

Davey Lopes • 1985 47

Johnny Evers • 1907 46

Jimmy Cooney • 1890 45

Bob Dernier • 1984 45

Ivan de Jesus • 1980 44

Kiki Cuyler • 1929 43

George Grantham • 1923 43

Nico Hoerner • 2023 43

Frank Chance • 1904 42

Ivan de Jesus • 1978 41

Topsy Hartsel • 1901 41

Jimmy Slagle • 1902 41

Joe Tinker • 1904 41

Frank Chance • 1905 38

Sam Mertes • 1900 38

A ton of 30-steal seasons came before the 1900s, and it's nearly impossible to remember players from that age, let alone who had 30 steals for the Cubs, so the above list mentions more modern answers.

For the record, Bill Lange holds the franchise record at 84. That was set back in 1896, though.

