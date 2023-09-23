Which Cubs players have won MVP? MLB Immaculate Grid answers September 23

The MLB Immaculate Grid for September 23 asks the users to name Chicago Cubs players who have won MVP.

The very first name on the list is Kris Bryant, who was a standout at the University of San Diego, where he was a two-time All-American and winner of the Golden Spikes Award as the top amateur player in the country.

Bryant, born on Jan. 4, 1992, in Las Vegas, Nevada, has made his mark as one of baseball's premier power hitters. As a pivotal figure for the Cubs, he championed them to a World Series victory in 2016, earning himself the National League MVP award.

The next name that pops up is Andre Dawson, one of the biggest stars of his era and the National League MVP in 1987. Dawson played 21 seasons in the major leagues and had 438 home runs, 1,591 RBI and 314 stolen bases. He won eight Gold Gloves. Dawson's No.10 was retired by the Montreal Expos in 1997.

He finished his career with 2,774 hits, 438 home runs, 314 stolen bases and 1,591 RBI. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2010. Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg during Dawson's Hall of Fame induction speech, said of the player:

“No player in baseball history worked harder, suffered more, or did better than Andre Dawson.”

MLB Immaculate Grid answers September 23: Other Cubs players who have won MVP

Other renowned Chicago Cubs players who have also won MVP are:

Sammy Sosa

Ryne Sandberg

Ernie Banks

Hank Sauer

Phil Cavarretta