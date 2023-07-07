Which Detroit Tigers have 40+ HR seasons? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers for July 7

The MLB Immaculate Grid has gained immense popularity among baseball enthusiasts. This online game challenges your baseball knowledge on a daily basis, allowing very little margin for mistakes.

The Immaculate Grid features a grid layout of 3-by-3, with categories positioned above each grid. Participants are provided with a total of nine attempts to correctly match each grid with its corresponding answer.

The game undergoes daily updates, allowing fans the opportunity to strive for an immaculate performance each day.

The July 7 grid features the Detroit Tigers in the first row and 40+ HR season batting in the third column. Therefore, the answer is the names of Detroit Tigers players who have 40+ HR seasons.

Quite a few Detroit Tigers have secured 40+ HR seasons. One of them is Miguel Cabrera.

Miguel Cabrera has amassed numerous impressive seasons during his MLB career, but none were as remarkable as his performances for the Tigers in 2012 and 2013.

These outstanding seasons played a pivotal role in his inclusion on the exclusive home run list. During this period, Cabrera achieved a combined fWAR of 15.9, surpassing 7.0 fWAR in a single season for the first time.

Additionally, he claimed consecutive AL MVP titles and secured a Triple Crown in 2012, boasting impressive statistics with a .330 batting average, 44 home runs, and 139 RBI.

Other players from the Detroit Tigers who have 40+ HR seasons are Hank Greenberg, Cecil Fielder, Norm Cash, and Darrell Evans.

Another notable player who amassed 40+ HR seasons is Hank Greenberg.

When examining the single-season home run records for each MLB team, Hank Greenberg's exceptional performance in 1938 of 58 home runs remains as the second-oldest standing record.

Even to this day, it remains one of the highest home run tallies achieved in a single season throughout MLB history.

Remarkably, Greenberg accomplished this feat within a relatively short span, playing only 13 years in the major leagues. His progression as a first baseman saw him go from hitting 12 home runs in 1933 to 26 in 1934, 36 in 1935, and an impressive 40 in 1937.

