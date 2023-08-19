Which Diamondbacks players have been All-Stars? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 19

MLB Immaculate Grid for August 19 features Arizona Diamondbacks players who have been All-Stars. The Immaculate Grid measures participants' familiarity with baseball's past, team rosters, and player connections in a 3x3 format.

There are many players from Diamondbacks who have achieved this opportunity of being in All-stars. Corbin Carroll, Zac Gallen, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. are some of the players from the Arizona Diamondbacks who made it to the All-Stars this year.

MLB Immaculate Grid, August 19: Other Diamondbacks players who have been All-Stars

Ketel Marte: went to All star in 2019, Marte channeled his versatility and dynamic skills as he took the league by storm with his hitting and fielding performances.

Paul Goldschmidt: A constant force in the game, Goldschmidt went in All-stars multiple times while being with Diamondbacks. His power-hitting and strong defense earned him well-deserved recognition.

Zack Greinke: Greinke's one-of-a-kind pitching earned many All-Star selections while with the Diamondbacks, with his precise control and strategic gameplay making him a formidable presence on the mound.

Luis Gonzalez: Gonzalez's All-Star appearances were quite memorable, as in 2001 he famously hit the walk-off single in the All-Star Game, solidifying his status as a beloved Diamondbacks legend and a clutch performer.

Robbie Ray: Ray's effective pitching earned him an All-Star selection, reflecting his capability to rack up strikeouts and anchor the Diamondbacks' rotation with his exceptional performances.

Geraldo Perdomo: As a rising talent, Perdomo's selection to the All-Star Futures Game indicates his promising potential, showcasing his skills and potential for future All-Star appearances in the Major League.