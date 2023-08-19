Which Diamondbacks players have won Gold Glove? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 19

While the Arizona Diamondbacks have hit a rough patch of late, August 19's MLB Immaculate Grid will bring joy to the fans of the franchise. The daily internet puzzle game quizzed fans about the Diamondbacks players to have won the Gold Glove award while representing the franchise during their careers.

Only 10 Diamondbacks players have managed to lay a claim to the prestigious award with Paul Goldschmidt being the most famous recipient among the fans.

The former Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt received the majority of guesses from the players for today's intriguing puzzle. The veteran baseball player broke onto the scene after making his MLB debut for the Diamondbacks in 2011.

He won his first of four Gold Glove awards in his third year with the club and clinched the award two more times before moving to the St. Louis Cardinals, where he added one more to his tally.

Zack Greinke: The veteran MLB pitcher will always be remembered by the Diamondbacks fans for his exceptional output from the mound as well as in the outfield.

The 39-year-old is the recipient of six Gold Glove awards with four of them coming with the Diamondbacks in consecutive years from 2016 to 2019.

MLB Immaculate Grid August 19: Other Diamondbacks players to have won the Gold Glove award

Christian Walker: The former Baltimore Orioles first baseman is the latest Diamondbacks player to lay claim to the prestigious award in 2022.

Walker was claimed by the Diamondbacks in 2017 and he shrugged off competition from Matt Olson and Paul Goldschmidt at first base to claim the 2022 Gold Glove award.

Nick Ahmed: The veteran shortstop has been one of the stalwarts for the Braves over the last decade after making his MLB debut in 2014.

His best season with the franchise came in 2018 and 2019, as he won the Gold Glove award on consecutive occasions.

Orlando Hudson: The former second baseman features on the list with a total of four Gold Glove awards.

The two-time All-Star won his first Gold Glove award with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2005 before moving to the Diamondbacks the following season. He won the award for three consecutive years from 2005 to 2007. In 2009, Hudson clinched his fourth and last Gold Glove.