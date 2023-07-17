Which Dodgers pitchers have had 200+ strikeouts in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 17

The MLB Immaculate Grid's July 17 puzzle is out and it involves a cross between the Los Angeles Dodgers and pitchers with 200+ strikeouts in a season.

The latest MLB Immaculate Grid's second row contains the Dodgers and the third column contains '200+ K Season Pitching'. This means that fans have to guess LA pitchers who have earned the unique distinction in any particular season.

For the longest time before moving to LA, the Dodgers were a New York team, known as the Brooklyn Dodgers. Right after shifting to Los Angeles in 1958, they found success winning three World Series in the first seven years. Since then, they have added three more titles.

In recent years, like the Houston Astros, the Dodgers have been a force to be reckoned with in the National League. They have continuously dominated the NL West and have had three pennants in the last seven years. Much of that success can be attributed to their starting rotation which has had names like Clayton Kershaw.

Kershaw has been emphatic for the Dodgers winning the NL Cy Young Award three times. He was also awarded the NL MVP Award in 2014. The veteran pitcher has been with the team since 2008 and has been named an All-Star as many as 10 times.

Much of that has been due to the fact that Clayton Kershaw has had seven seasons with more than 200+ Ks. In a record-breaking 2015 season, he had 301 strikeouts, becoming only the second player in Dodgers history to record more than 300 Ks in a season.

Other pitchers who have had 200+ Ks in a season for Dodgers

Speaking about 300+ Ks in a season, legendary pitcher Sandy Koufax struck out more than 300 batters three times in his career. He still holds the franchise record with 382 Ks in 1962. Other veteran names include pitchers like Hideo Nomo, Don Dyrsdale, and Fernando Valenzuela.

