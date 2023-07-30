Which Dodgers players have 3000+ strikeouts? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers July 30

The MLB Immaculate Grid of July 30 tests the knowledge of Los Angeles Dodgers fans.

The first clue on the vertical plane pits the Dodgers, while the last clue on the horizontal plane features 3,000+ career strikeouts.

The clue indicates the players who have managed more than 3,000 career strikeouts in the MLB, along with representing the Dodgers.

A total of 19 players accumulated more than 3,000 career strikeouts, with four players representing the Dodgers in the MLB.

The Dodgers will always cherish the late Don Sutton for his unrivaled service to the franchise for more than 15 years.

Sutton started his Major League career with the Dodgers in 1966. He made an instant impact, racking up 209 strikeouts in his debut season.

The pitcher from Alabama was a fan-favorite throughout his Dodgers career. Sutton accumulated a franchise-record 2,696 strikeouts for the Dodgers.

He called time on his MLB career after reuniting with the Dodgers in 1988 with 3,574 career strikeouts to his name.

Although the legendary Greg Maddux represented the Dodgers in just two seasons, his phenomenal record from the mound makes him an unmissable name.

Maddux spent 23 seasons at the top level, representing four teams. However, his best years came while playing for the Atlanta Braves and the Chicago Cubs.

The 18-time Gold Glove winner is a member of the Cubs' and Braves' Hall of Fame. He spent two years with the Dodgers in 2006 and 2008.

The former pitcher finished with 3,371 strikeouts before retiring in 2008.

Pedro Martínez is another name that pops up when talking about pitching royalty. Martínez started his Major League journey with the Dodgers in 1992.

However, the former pitcher made his name while representing the Boston Red Sox from 1998 to 2004. The eight-time All-Star called time on his MLB career in 2009, managing 3,154 career strikeouts.

MLB Immaculate Grid July 30: Other players who recorded 3000+ career strikeouts and represented the LA Dodgers

Max Scherzer: A veteran of the game, Max Scherzer is bound for the Hall of Fame after a terrific career at the top level.

The 39-year-old, who recently celebrated his birthday, spent his best years with the Washington Nationals. He has 3,314 strikeouts currently.

His association with the Dodgers lasted just one season, with Scherzer managing a paltry 89 strikeouts. He recently secured a move to the Texas Rangers from the New York Mets ahead of the Trade deadline.