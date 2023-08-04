On August 4, the MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle features Los Angeles Dodgers players who have also played for the Oakland Athletics. Presented in a 3x3 grid format, the Immaculate Grid tests participants' knowledge of baseball history, team rosters, and player connections.

Here's a list of answers for today's MLB Immaculate Grid:

Joe Blanton: Joe Blanton, a versatile pitcher, had stints with both the Dodgers and the Athletics during his career. He joined the Athletics in 2005 and played a crucial role in their pitching rotation, contributing to their playoff runs. In 2008, he was traded to the Dodgers, bolstering their pitching staff during their postseason push.

Mike Blowers: Mike Blowers, a skilled infielder, played for both the Dodgers and the Athletics during his career. Blowers had two separate stints with the Athletics, first from 1992 to 1995 and then again in 1997. His time with the Dodgers was relatively short, spanning part of the 1996 season.

Hiram Bocachica: Hiram Bocachica, an outfielder, experienced his major league career with multiple teams, including the Dodgers and the Athletics. Bocachica played for the Athletics in 2000 and then joined the Dodgers for the 2001 season. Bocachica's journey through both franchises highlighted his adaptability and contribution to different aspects of the game.

Frank Bonner: Frank Bonner, also known as "Trader Frank," had a managerial role with both the Dodgers and the Athletics. He served as the general manager for the Athletics from 1977 to 1983, overseeing a period of competitive success for the team, including their 1981 World Series victory. Bonner's tenure with the Dodgers came later, as he joined the team's front office in 1986.

Rafael Bournigal: Rafael Bournigal, an infielder, played for both the Dodgers and the Athletics during his time in the MLB. Bournigal's first stint with the Athletics was in 1998, where he showcased his defensive skills and infield versatility. He then joined the Dodgers in 1999, adding depth to their infield roster.

MLB Immaculate Grid Aug 4: Other Los Angeles Dodgers and Oakland Athletics players

Athletics Dodgers Baseball

Milton Bradley: Outfielder Milton Bradley had notable tenures with both the Dodgers and the Athletics. Bradley played for the Athletics from 2006 to 2007, bringing a combination of power-hitting and strong outfield play to the team. His time with the Dodgers, spanning from 2004 to 2005, was marked by his offensive contributions and athleticism.

Rube Bressler: Rube Bressler, a pitcher, and outfielder, had a unique career that included playing for both the Dodgers and the Athletics. Bressler's time with the Athletics was relatively short, occurring in 1917. He then joined the Dodgers (known as the Robins at the time) in 1918. Bressler's versatility allowed him to contribute both as a pitcher and a position player, showcasing his adaptability and skills on the field.

Glenn Burke: Glenn Burke, an outfielder, played briefly for both the Dodgers and the Athletics. Burke's time with the Athletics occurred in 1978, and he then joined the Dodgers for the same year. He is notable for being one of the first openly gay players in MLB history.

Alberto Callaspo: Infielder Alberto Callaspo had a stint with both the Dodgers and the Athletics. Callaspo played for the Athletics from 2013 to 2014, contributing as a versatile infielder with a consistent bat. He joined the Dodgers in 2014, where his defensive skills and infield depth were valued during the team's playoff push.

Tom Candiotti: Knuckleballer Tom Candiotti pitched for both the Dodgers and the Athletics during his career. Candiotti's time with the Athletics occurred in 1998, adding an experienced arm to their pitching staff. He then joined the Dodgers from 1992 to 1997, becoming a key starter known for his unique knuckleball pitch.