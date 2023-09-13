Which Dodgers players have also played for the Reds? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 13

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds find themselves at a crossroads on the MLB Immaculate Grid for September 13. These two teams have had plenty of crossover over the years, with 258 possible answers working for this prompt. You need only name one.

Matt Kemp played for the Dodgers and Reds

Longtime Dodgers outfielder Matt Kemp is a good answer. He was with the Dodgers from 2006-2018 and landed on the Reds in 2019 before he retired. At the time of writing, he was used by 5% of players in this spot.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 13: Which Dodgers players have also played for the Reds?

See below for some other options that played for the Reds and Dodgers:

Jonathan Broxton (2012-2014 with CIN, 2005-2011 with LAD)

Jerry Hairston (2008-2009 with CIN, 2012-2013 with LAD)

Paul Konerko (1998 with CIN, 1997-1998 with LAD)

Mat Latos (2012-2014 with CIN, 2015 with LAD)

Yasiel Puig (2019 with CIN, 2013-2019 with LAD)

Trevor Bauer is another name that fits perfectly here. Before he was pitching in Japan, he was pitching in Los Angeles with the Dodgers. Before that, he won the Cy Young with the Reds in 2020. At the time of writing, 25% of people had used him here, so he's not the most common answer.

Be sure to visit Baseball Reference. All 258 players who've been with the Reds and Dodgers are listed, so the rarest answer that 0.1% of players have used is waiting for you.