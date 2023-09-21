The Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies are bitter rivals. They also happen to feature on the MLB Immaculate Grid on Thursday. Fans are required to name a player in MLB history who crossed the rivalry lines between the two teams. There have been 70 players who have done so.

One of them is Charlie Culberson, who has been on a few teams throughout his career, including the Atlanta Braves. He played for both these teams, though.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The infielder was with the Rockies from 2013 to 2014 and joined the Dodgers in 2016 and 2017. He has been used by 2% of players, at the time of writing.

Which Dodgers players have also played for the Rockies? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 21

Matt Kemp played for the Dodgers and Rockies

Here are some other players to have played for both the Rockies and the Dodgers:

Tyler Anderson (2016-2019 with COL, 2022 with LAD)

John Axford (2015 with COL, 2018 with LAD)

Octavio Dotel (2010 with both teams)

Matt Kemp (2006-2018 with LAD, 2020 with COL)

Tommy Kahnle (2014-2015 with COL, 2022 with LAD)

Juan Uribe (2001-2003 with COL, 2011-2015 with LAD)

Current Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell did so as well. He was with the Rockies in 1995, 1996 and 1997. In 1999, he played for the Dodgers.

Make sure to check out our other coverage of the MLB Immaculate Grid. Today and every day, articles like this one can help you find the right answers. Beyond that, they can also help you lower your rarity score.