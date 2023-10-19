Which Dodgers players have recorded 200+ wins in their career? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 19

The MLB Immaculate Grid has become a fan-favorite in recent weeks. The trivia game allows you to put your ball knowledge to the test with no room for mistakes.

It features a 3-by-3 grid with different categories, and players are given one chance to fill each square. As the game is refreshed every 24 hours, fans can achieve an immaculate score every day.

One grid on the Oct. 19 edition of the game requires fans to guess which Los Angeles Dodgers player has recorded more than 200 career wins. Interestingly, there are 25 names to choose from.

One of the more popular players to achieve this feat is Clayton Kershaw.

Kershaw has been playing with the Dodgers since 2008. The left-handed pitcher has racked up a whopping 210 career wins so far.

Kershaw has earned 10 All-Star honors and has won three NL Cy Young Awards. He also played a pivotal role for the Dodgers in their World Series win in 2020.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for October 19: Other Dodgers players who have more than 200 career wins

Don Sutton

Sutton played for the Los Angeles Dodgers from 1966 to 1980 and for one more season in 1988. He holds the franchise record of 233 wins for the Dodgers.

Sutton finished his career with 324 wins and earned four All-Star honors. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1998.

Don Drysdale

Drysdale spent his entire 14-year MLB career with the Dodgers. He racked up a total of 209 wins for the franchise.

Drysdale earned nine All-Star honors and won the NL Cy Young Award in 1962. He also won three World Series titles with the Dodgers.

Fans can use any of the above-mentioned players to complete the slot on the second row of the third column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.