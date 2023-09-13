Which Dodgers players have won Rookie of the Year award? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 13

MLB Immaculate Grid is a baseball quiz game administered by Baseball Reference. Every day, fans everywhere can look forward to the newest edition of the game providing a knowledge-testing challenge.

The 3 x 3 Immaculate Grid asks users to take into account six clues to populate nine squares at various intersecting points. While team names are the common clues given, sometimes a statistical value is included instead.

On September 13, the Immaculate Grid asked users to name players who have won a Rookie of the Year Award with the Los Angeles Dodgers. While a total of 14 players have achieved the feat, let's take a look at the biggest names to have done so.

Los Angeles Dodgers Rookie of the Year Award winners | MLB Immaculate Grid September 13

When 2013 fourth rounder Cody Bellinger finally made his Dodgers debut in 2017, he put forth a performance that had fans wondering why their team had not selected him sooner. The 21-year old hit .267/.352/.581 with 39 home runs and 97 RBIs, cruising to a first place finish in Rookie of the Year voting. Two seasons later, Bellinger hit .305/.406/.629 with 47 home runs, 115 RBIs, and a league-high 351 total bases. However, things soon started to go downhill fast for Cody. In 2021, Bellinger registered an average of just .165, and was released after putting up a .210 average a year later. Now a member of the Chicago Cubs, Bellinger is working hard to redeem himself.

In 1996, Todd Hollingsworth became the fifth consecutive Dodgers player to win Rookie of the Year Award honors. The outfielder was crowned with the distinction after hitting .291/.348/.447 alongside 12 home runs and 59 RBIs. Although Hollingsworth would play for another decade in MLB, he never won any other award again. He retired following a 34-game season on the 2006 Cincinnati Reds.

The incredible succession of rookies on the 1990s Los Angeles Dodgers was kicked off by Eric Karros. Karros, who now works as a Dodgers sportscaster, put up a .257 average alongside 20 home runs and 88 RBIs in his rookie season of 1992. Interestingly, the UCLA's 284 dingers place him second-all time on the home run leaderboard for players who never appeared in an All-Star game.

In 2016, current Texas Rangers shortstop was on fire for the Dodgers. Although fans got a taste of the 6-foot-4 slugger in 2015, 2016 was his first full year in the bigs. That year, Seager connected for 26 home runs and 72 RBIs, winning a Silver Slugger alongside the Rookie of the Year Award. The 2020 World Series MVP departed the Dodgers in late 2021, inking a franchise-record ten-year, $325 million deal with Texas.