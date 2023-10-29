Which Giants pitchers have had a 30+ save season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 29 

On Oct. 29, the San Francisco Giants found themselves at a crossroads with a statistical query (30 or more saves in a season) on the MLB Immaculate Grid. These two do not have all that many options since it's hard to get that many and most modern closers don't get that many saves in one season. Nevertheless, you have to name one to complete this portion and there are a total of 11 possible answers.

Relief pitcher Jake McGee is one of the best answers here, and he's also one of the most recent. The pitcher just passed the threshold for this query with 31 saves in 2019. At the time of writing, he'd been used by less than 1% of players.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 29: Which Giants pitchers have had a 30+ save season?

Here are the other players who qualify for 30 or more saves with the Giants:

Rod Beck • 1993 48

Brian Wilson • 2010 48

Robb Nen • 2001 45

Robb Nen • 2002 43

Robb Nen • 2000 41

Brian Wilson • 2008 41

Robb Nen • 1998 40

Camilo Doval • 2023 39

Santiago Casilla • 2015 38

Sergio Romo • 2013 38

Brian Wilson • 2009 38

Tim Worrell • 2003 38

Rod Beck • 1997 37

Robb Nen • 1999 37

Brian Wilson • 2011 36

Rod Beck • 1996 35

Will Smith • 2019 34

Rod Beck • 1995 33

Santiago Casilla • 2016 31

Jake McGee • 2021 31

Greg Minton • 1982 30

Brian Wilson is probably the most prominent answer on this list. Not only is he tied for the team record with 48, but he also appears on this list many times. He is also probably the most iconic closer in Giants' history.

Brian Wilson recorded 30 saves for the Giants

