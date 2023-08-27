Which Giants pitchers have recorded 20+ wins in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 27  

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid tasks players with finding out which San Francisco Giants players have recorded 20 or more wins as a pitcher in one season. They have a long history, so there are a lot of choices.
Surprisingly, Tim Lincecum, Matt Cain, Barry Zito, Madison Bumgarner and other modern, decorated Giants pitchers never attained this feat. Christy Mathewson did it on multiple occasions, including 37 in 1908. He was only used by 14% of players at the time of writing.
The Giants have an incredibly decorated plethora of pitchers, and so many of them recorded 30 or more wins in a season. That's even more impressive and it will qualify:
- Mickey Welch • 1885 44
- Tim Keefe • 1886 42
- Mickey Welch • 1884 39
- Christy Mathewson • 1908 37
- Amos Rusie • 1894 36
- Tim Keefe • 1887 35
- Tim Keefe • 1888 35
- Joe McGinnity • 1904 35
- Christy Mathewson • 1904 33
- Jouett Meekin • 1894 33
- Amos Rusie • 1891 33
- Amos Rusie • 1893 33
- Mickey Welch • 1886 33
- Tim Keefe • 1885 32
- Amos Rusie • 1892 32
- Christy Mathewson • 1905 31
- Joe McGinnity • 1903 31
- Christy Mathewson • 1903 30
Don't try any of the modern era's pitchers, as they will not be eligible for this attempt. Visit Baseball Reference for the full list of every single player who's done this for San Francisco.