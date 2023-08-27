Which Giants pitchers have recorded 20+ wins in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 27  

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid tasks players with finding out which San Francisco Giants players have recorded 20 or more wins as a pitcher in one season. They have a long history, so there are a lot of choices.

Tim Lincecum never won 20 games for the Giants

Surprisingly, Tim Lincecum, Matt Cain, Barry Zito, Madison Bumgarner and other modern, decorated Giants pitchers never attained this feat. Christy Mathewson did it on multiple occasions, including 37 in 1908. He was only used by 14% of players at the time of writing.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 27: Which Giants pitchers have recorded 20+ wins in a season?

The Giants have an incredibly decorated plethora of pitchers, and so many of them recorded 30 or more wins in a season. That's even more impressive and it will qualify:

Mickey Welch • 1885 44

Tim Keefe • 1886 42

Mickey Welch • 1884 39

Christy Mathewson • 1908 37

Amos Rusie • 1894 36

Tim Keefe • 1887 35

Tim Keefe • 1888 35

Joe McGinnity • 1904 35

Christy Mathewson • 1904 33

Jouett Meekin • 1894 33

Amos Rusie • 1891 33

Amos Rusie • 1893 33

Mickey Welch • 1886 33

Tim Keefe • 1885 32

Amos Rusie • 1892 32

Christy Mathewson • 1905 31

Joe McGinnity • 1903 31

Christy Mathewson • 1903 30

Don't try any of the modern era's pitchers, as they will not be eligible for this attempt. Visit Baseball Reference for the full list of every single player who's done this for San Francisco.