Which Giants players have had 500+ home runs in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 13

As the daily internet game MLB Immaculate Grid continues to grow in popularity across the globe, here's a look at the correct answers for the July 13 edition of the game.
The final clue along the horizontal plane is a 500+ home runs career, while the final clue along the vertical plane is San Francisco Giants. Thus, the correct answer is a player who has hit 500+ home runs in his career and has also played for the Giants at some point in his career.
While there are a few players who have achieved the 500+ home run landmark and also played for the San Francisco Giants, there is only one name that comes to mind first: Barry Bonds.
Bonds is considered one of the greatest hitters the game has ever seen and is also the king of home runs in baseball, leading the highest-ever career home runs in the entire history of the MLB with a staggering 762 homers to his name.
He played for the Giants for over a decade, from 1993 to 2007, and became the first player ever to 500 home runs as well as 500 stolen bases.
Other correct answers to the grid include Willie Mays and Willie McCovey.
Other San Francisco Giants players who have hit 500+ HRs in their MLB careers
While he may be a lesser-known name among younger MLB fans, legendary slugger Willie Mays was originally the home run king of the San Francisco Giants.
The center fielder completed his career with a total of 660 homers in 1973, which still ranks sixth on the all-time list. During his career, he only had two seasons in which he hit fewer than 40 homers in a year.
Willie McCovey is another player who played for the Giants and is also a part of the 500+ HR club. the Hall of Famer ended his career with 521 home runs and played for the Giants from 1959 to 1973.
Top 5 players BANNED from the NBA for drug use! Shocking names ahead!