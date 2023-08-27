Which Giants players have also played for the Mariners? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 27

The MLB Immaculate Grid for August 27 has a crossover section between the San Francisco Giants and the Seattle Mariners. That means that players will need to know who played for these west coast teams.

Mitch Haniger is a perfect answer for this prompt. He spent the 2017-2022 seasons with the Mariners to begin his career. In the offseason, he signed with the Giants and has been with them this year. At the time of writing, 21% of players had used his name here.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers August 27: Which Giants players have also played for the Mariners?

Here are some other players who were members of both the Giants and Mariners:

Rich Gossage (1989 with SFG, 1994 with SEA)

Andrew Knapp (both teams in 2022)

Tommy La Stella (2021-2022 with SFG, 2023 with SEA)

Gaylord Perry (1962-1971 with SFG, 1982-1983 with SEA)

AJ Pollock (both teams in 2023)

Omar Vizquel (2005-2008 with SFG, 1989-1993 with SEA)

Matt Wisler (2021 with SFG, 2019 with SEA)

Hall of Famer Randy Johnson did this, too. He was with the Mariners from 1989 to 1998 and then joined the Giants in 2009 shortly before he called it a career.

Randy Johnson played for both the Giants and Mariners

Be sure to visit Baseball Reference. Their database can tell you every single player who ever even appeared in a single game for both the Mariners and Giants.