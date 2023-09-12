Which Giants players have also played for the Mets? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 12

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid requires players to name one MLB player who has played for both the San Francisco Giants and the New York Mets. Over the course of baseball history, 127 players have done so, and you will need to know just one.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Carlos Beltran actually works for this prompt. Many fans might remember him on the Mets, as he was there from 2005-2011. However, in 2011, he also played for the Giants and qualified for this answer. At the time of writing, just 6% of players had tried his name here.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 12: Which Giants players have also played with the Mets?

Here are some other players who were on both the Mets and Giants:

JD Davis (2022-2023 with SFG, 2019-2022 with NYM)

Wilmer Flores (2020-2023 with SFG, 2013-2018 with NYM)

Orel Hershiser (1998 with SFG, 1999 with NYM)

Austin Jackson (both clubs in 2018)

Angel Pagan (2012-2016 with SFG, 2008-2011 with NYM)

Joe Panik (2014-2019 with SFG, 2019 with NYM)

Daryl Strawberry (1994 with SFG, 1983-1990 with NYM)

Michael Conforto is another good answer. The outfielder began his career with the Mets in 2015 and stayed there until this last offseason. He signed a free agent contract with San Francisco and became a perfect answer to this prompt.

Michael Conforto played for the Mets and Giants

Be sure to visit Baseball Reference. They have the full database of all 127 players who ever joined the Mets and Giants. This can and will help you find the rarest answer and dramatically improve your score.