Which Giants players are in the Hall of Fame? MLB Immaculate Grid answers September 27

The MLB Immaculate Grid has become a fan-favorite in recent weeks. The trivia game allows you to put your ball knowledge to the test with no room for error. It features a 3-by-3 grid with different categories, and players are given one guess to fill each square. As the game is refreshed every 24 hours, fans have the chance to achieve an immaculate score every day.

The Sept. 27 edition of the game requires fans to guess which San Francisco Giants player has been inducted into the Hall of Fame. Interestingly, there are 57 players who fit the bill.

One of the most recent Giants inductees is Randy Johnson. The pitcher was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2015. Johnson played in the MLB for 22 seasons. However, he spent just one year with the Giants in 2009.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During his time with the San Francisco outfit, Johnson recorded 16 strikeouts and one walk in 20 games. It was also his final season in the league. Across his career, Johnson earned 10 All-Star honors and won the World Series title with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2001.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Sept. 27: Other San Francisco Giants players who are in the Hall of Fame

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Sept. 27

Monte Irvin

Irvin played for the New York Giants (now known as San Francisco Giants) from 1949 to 1955. He played 653 games for the team, helping them win the World Series in 1954.

Irvin was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1973.

Joe Morgan

Morgan played two seasons with the San Francisco Giants from 1981 to 1982. He played 224 games for the San Francisco outfit and hit 22 home runs. Morgan was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1990.

Fans can choose any of the above players to fill in the slot on the third row of the third column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.