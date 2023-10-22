Which Giants players have recorded 2000+ career hits? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 22

The MLB Immaculate Grid has become a fan-favorite in recent weeks. The trivia game allows you to put your ball knowledge to the test with no room for error.

It features a 3-by-3 grid with different categories, and players are given one chance to fill each square. As the game is refreshed every 24 hours, fans can achieve an immaculate score daily.

One grid on the Oct. 22 edition of the game requires fans to guess which San Francisco Giants has recorded more than 2,000 career hits. Interestingly, there are 62 names to choose from.

One player who ticks both categories is Willie Mays.

Mays played with the Giants from 1951 to 1952 and from 1954 to 1972. He holds the franchise record for most hits with 3,187.

Mays recorded a total of 3,283 hits and 660 home runs across his MLB career. He earned 24 All-Star honors and won the World Series in 1954.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for October 22: Other Giants players who have more than 2,000 career hits

Mel Ott

Ott played his entire MLB career with the New York Giants (now known as the San Francisco Giants) from 1926 to 1947. He finished with 2,876 hits and 511 home runs.

Ott earned 12 All-Star honors and was a six-time NL home run leader. He also won the World Series in 1933 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1951.

Bill Terry

Terry played his entire MLB career with the Giants from 1923 to 1936. He racked up 2,193 hits and 154 home runs across his time in the Majors.

Terry earned three All-Star honors and also won the World Series in 1933.

Fans can use any of the above-mentioned players to fill the slot on the second row of the third column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.