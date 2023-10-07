Which Golden Glove Award winners have also won the Cy Young Award? MLB Immaculate Grid answers October 7

In today’s MLB Immaculate Grid, fans are asked about players who have won the Gold Glove Award and the Cy Young Award.

The Gold Glove is awarded to that individual who has excelled in fielding in his respective position, and the Cy Young Award recognizes the best pitcher from each league annually.

15 players have won both awards and are correct answers for the Immaculate Grid, with Shane Bieber the most recent among them. Bieber debuted with Cleveland Guardians in 2018 and the 28-year-old achieved the incredible feat of getting Gloden Glove in 2022 and the Cy Young award in 2020.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB Immaculate Grid answers October 7: Other Golden Glove Award winners who won the Cy Young Award

LA Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw is another answer for today's Immaculate Grid, as the 35-year-old won the Cy Young award three times in 2011 and 2013-14. He got the GG award in 2011 and became one of the few players who have won both these prestigious awards in the same season.

Debuting with the Chicago Cubs in 1986, MLB great Greg Maddux is a great answer to the puzzle. The 57-year-old legend won four Cy Young Awards and 18 Golden Gloves in his 23-year professional career. Maddux won the Cy Young Award every year from 1992-95. He got Golden Gloves from 1990 to 2002 without interruption and from 2004 to 08.

30-year-old Kansas City Royals ace Zack Greinke won the Cy Young award in 2009 and has been awarded with Golden Glove six times from 2014-19.

Some other alternative options for today's grid are Bob Gibson, Jim Palmer, Dallas Keuchel, and Jake Peavy, who all won both awards.