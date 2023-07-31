Which Guardians players have 3000+ hits ? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers July 31

On July 31, the MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle features Cleveland Guardians players with 3000+ strikeouts. Presented in a 3x3 grid format, the Immaculate Grid tests participants' knowledge of baseball history, team rosters, and player connections.

As there are only three players from the team who meet these criteria, here's a list of answers for today's MLB Immaculate Grid:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dave Winfield

Winfield was a baseball icon known for his incredible power and athleticism. Playing for the Cleveland Guardians from 1990 to 1994, he amassed over 3,000 hits in his illustrious career.

His imposing presence at the plate and strong arm in the outfield made him a dominant force. Winfield's leadership and consistency were evident, earning him a place in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Tris Speaker

Speaker left an indelible mark during his tenure with the Cleveland Guardians from 1916 to 1926. With over 3,500 hits, he showcased his outstanding hitting and defensive skills.

Renowned for his graceful fielding and keen baseball intelligence, Speaker was considered one of the greatest center fielders in MLB history.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 31: Other Cleveland Guardians players who have 3000+ hits

Cleveland Guardians v Chicago White Sox

Eddie Murray

Murray's stint with the Cleveland Guardians from 1994 to 1996 solidified his status as one of baseball's most consistent hitters. With over 3,000 hits, his switch-hitting prowess and remarkable RBI production made him a feared presence in the lineup.

Nap Lajoie

Lajoie, a true baseball pioneer, played for the Cleveland Guardians (then known as the Cleveland Naps) from 1902 to 1914.

As one of the earliest members of the 3,000-hit club, Lajoie's exceptional hitting ability and defensive skills were unmatched in his era. His legacy continues to be revered by baseball historians and fans alike.