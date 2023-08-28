Which Guardians players have also played for the Diamondbacks? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 28

The MLB Immaculate Grid for Aug. 28 features the Cleveland Guardians and the Arizona Diamondbacks. These two teams largely have nothing in common, playing in different leagues and regions of the United States. Still, they have had players play on both teams.

Trevor Bauer is known for his time with the Guardians, who were known as the Indians when he was there. He spent the 2013-19 seasons there before leaving. Some fans might have forgotten that he began his career with the Diamondbacks in 2012.

At the time of writing, 35% of people had used Bauer in this sector of the grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 28: Which Guardians players have also played for the Diamondbacks?

Here are some other MLB stars who played for both the Guardians and Diamondbacks:

Russell Branyan (2011 with ARZ, 1998-2010 with CLE)

Asdrubal Cabrera (2021 with ARZ, 2007-2014 with CLE)

Tyler Clippard (2016-2021 with ARZ, 2019 with CLE)

Jordan Luplow (2022 with ARZ, 2019-2021 with CLE)

Mark Reynolds (2007-2010 with ARZ, 2013 with CLE)

Anthony Swarzak (2021 with ARZ, 2015 with CLE)

Asdrubal Cabrera played for the Guardians and the Diamondbacks

Hall of Famer Roberto Alomar qualifies here, too. He was with the Diamondbacks in 2004 and spent the 1999-2001 seasons with the Guardians. He's not exactly known for his time with these teams, so it could be a rare answer.

Be sure to visit Baseball Reference, as it has a comprehensive database of all players who ever even played one game for both these teams. This can help lower your rarity score tremendously.