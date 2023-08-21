Which Guardians players have also played for Dodgers? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 21

The MLB Immaculate Grid game has become the talk of the town in recent weeks. The trivia game allows fans to put their ball knowledge to the test with little to no room for error.

The MLB Immaculate Grid is a 3-by-3 grid that contains different categories above each grid. Players are given exactly nine guesses to fill each grid.

As the game is refreshed every 24 hours, fans have the opportunity to achieve an immaculate score every day.

One answer on the Aug. 21 edition of the game requires fans to guess which Cleveland Guardians player has also suited up for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Interestingly, there have been a total of 203 players who have played for both the Guardians and the Dodgers. One of the more recent names to have featured for both teams is Hanley Ramirez.

Ramirez played three seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2012-2014. He played 278 games and smashed 43 home runs.

In 2019, Ramirez signed for the Cleveland Guardians on a one-year deal. He featured in 26 games and blasted two homers.

Ramirez earned three All-Star honors and won two Silver Slugger awards during his MLB career.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for August 21: Other Guardians players who have also played for Dodgers

Former Cleveland Guardians star Mike Freeman

Mike Freeman

Freeman joined the Dodgers in 2017 and played just five games for the franchise during his brief stint with the Los Angeles outfit. He also played two seasons with the Guardians from 2019-2020, featuring in 99 games and smashing four home runs.

Ronnie Belliard

Belliard played just under three seasons with Cleveland from 2004-2006. He also had a two-year sojourn with the Dodgers from 2009-2010.

Fans have the option to choose any of the above players to fill in the slot on the second row of the third column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.