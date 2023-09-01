Which Guardians players have also played for the Mariners? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 1

Each and every day, MLB Immaculate Grid releases a new puzzle aimed at delighting and challenging fans.

The 3 x 3 grid features nine squares that users can populate by referring to the given clues. The object of the game is to name relevant players using either team names or career achievements.

On Sept. 1, Immaculate Grid asked users to name players who have suited up for both the Cleveland Guardians (or Indians) and the Seattle Mariners.

"Immaculate Grid 152. Retweet or reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid

Which players have appeared for the Cleveland Guardians and Seattle Mariners | MLB Immaculate Grid September 1

Although the Seattle Mariners were the first team that South Korean outfielder signed with when he came to North America, his time there was not significant. After recording just 2 hits in 14 games between 2005 and 2006, Choo was traded to Cleveland, where his career took off.

Choo hit .300 or higher in three of his six seasons with the Indians, including his 2010 campaign wherein he logged 22 home runs, 90 RBIs and 22 stolen bases to finish as an MVP finalist. After departing Cleveland in 2013, Choo played seven more years before retiring as a member of the Texas Rangers in 2020.

"DID YOU KNOW: @Rangers OF Shin Soo Choo was with the @Mariners before the @Indians and @Reds" - He Played There?

Catcher Mike Zunino is also a veteran of both organizations. A third overall Mariners draft pick in 2013, Zunino always hit for power, but struggled with consistency.

In 2014, the then-23 year-old logged an impressive 22 home runs and 60 RBIs, but failed to crack the .200 average mark. Ahead of the 2023 season, Zunino inked a one-year, $6 million deal with the Cleveland Guardians. However, he was released in June after hitting just .177 in 42 appearances with the team.

Pitcher Gaylord Perry pitched to an ERA of 1.92, throwing an eye-popping 29 complete games for the 1972 Cleveland Indians to win the Cy Young Award that year.

However, a high-profile feud with player-manager Frank Robinson after he was acquired in 1974 meant Perry was traded to Texas the following season. Perry appeared in 32 starts for the 1982 Seattle Mariners, but was past his prime at that point. He finished with an ERA of 4.40 in his penultimate season.

"Here’s Gaylord Perry making short work of the Big Red Machine in the 1974 All-Star Game. Rose, Morgan, and Bench go down on strikes." - Super 70s Sports

In 2016, then-Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Edwin Encarnacion pummeled 127 RBIs to lead the AL in the category that year. In 2017, the Dominican inked a three-year, $60 million deal with the Cleveland Indians. Although he hit an exceptional 70 home runs and 214 RBIs during his time with the team, that did not stop them from dealing the three-time All-Star to the Mariners in 2019, where he played only 65 games.