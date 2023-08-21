Which Guardians players have also played for Rangers? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 21

The Texas Rangers and Cleveland Guardians are featured on today's MLB Immaculate Grid. That means those who are interested in completing this grid will need to know who played for both franchises.

Asdrubal Cabrera is a frequent answer since he played for a lot of different teams, but he did play a lot of his career with the Guardians (then the Indians). He joined the Rangers in 2019 to qualify for this section. At the time of writing, just 1% of players had tried him.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 21: Which Guardians players have also played for Rangers?

Here are some other options for this section of the MLB Immaculate Grid:

Harold Baines (1999 with CLE, 1989-1990 with TEX)

Kole Calhoun (2023 with CLE, 2022 with TEX)

Emmanuel Clase (2021-2023 with CLE, 2019 with TEX)

Bartolo Colon )1997-2002 with CLE, 2018 with TEX)

Julio Franco (1983-1997 with CLE, 1989-1993 with TEX)

Corey Kluber (2011-2019 with CLE, 2020 with TEX)

Cliff Lee (2002-2009 with CLE, 2010 with TEX)

Shin-Soo Choo is another great answer. He was with the Guardians (also the Indians when he was there) from 2006-2012. From 2014 to 2020, he played for the Rangers.

Shin-Soo Choo played for the Rangers and Guardians

Be sure to visit Baseball Reference. There is a database that will tell you each and every MLB player to ever play for the Guardians and Rangers, which will help your rarity score.