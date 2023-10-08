Which Guardians players have also played for the Rockies? MLB Immaculate Grid answers October 8 

The MLB Immaculate Grid released its 189th puzzle on Sunday, Oct. 8. The daily internet game expects players to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid.

The catch is that there's no room for mistakes while entering your answers in the boxes. As the game is refreshed daily, players can have an immaculate score every day.

Today, one grid requires fans to guess which player has played for the Cleveland Guardians and donned the jersey for the Colorado Rockies. Interestingly, there are 68 different players to choose from.

Yonder Alonso is one of the more recent names to have played for both teams. Alonso played one season with the Guardians in 2018. He recorded 23 home runs in 145 games during his time in Cleveland.

In 2019, Alonso joined the Rockies for one campaign. The baseman made 54 appearances for Colorado and hit three home runs.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Oct. 8: Other Guardians players who have also played for the Rockies

Brandon Barnes

Barnes played three seasons with the Colorado Rockies from 2014 to 2016. The outfielder played 286 games for them and hit 10 home runs.

In 2018, Barnes joined the Cleveland Guardians and played one season with them. He played 19 games and recorded one home run.

Ronnie Belliard

Belliard played one season with the Rockies in 2003. He played 116 games and eight home runs during his time with the Colorado outfit.

Belliard also played just under three seasons with the Guardians from 2004 to 2006. He featured in 390 games and hit 37 home runs during his time in Cleveland.

In June 2006, Belliard joined the St. Louis Cardinals and helped them win the World Series title later that year.

Fans can choose any of the above players to complete the slot on the second row of the second column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.