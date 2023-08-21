Which Guardians players have also played for Tigers? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 21

The MLB Immaculate Grid released its 141st puzzle on Monday, Aug. 21. The daily internet game requires players to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid.

The catch is that there is no room for error while entering your answers in the boxes. As the game is refreshed daily, fans can look to achieve an immaculate score every day.

For today, one grid requires fans to guess which Cleveland Guardians player has also donned the jersey of the Detroit Tigers.

Interestingly, there have been a total of 218 players who have played for both Cleveland and Detroit. One player that comes to mind is Mike Aviles.

Aviles played three seasons with the Cleveland Guardians from 2013-2015. He featured in 335 games and smashed 19 home runs.

Prior to the 2016 season, Aviles signed with the Detroit Tigers and played 68 games for the AL Central side.

Aviles also played Puerto Rican national baseball team and helped his team win silver medals at the 2017 and 2013 World Baseball Classic.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for August 21: Other Guardians players who have also played for Tigers

Ezequiel Carrera

Carrera spent three seasons with the Cleveland Guardians from 2011-2013. The former outfielder featured in 118 games for the AL Central outfit.

In 2014, Carrera signed for the Detroit Tigers on a one-year contract and made 45 appearances for the franchise.

Rajai Davis

Davis had a two-year sojourn with the Tigers after signing for them in 2014. He played 246 games for Detroit and blasted 16 home runs, while racking up 54 stolen bases.

In 2016, Davis had his first one-year stint with the Guardians. He briefly played for the Boston Red Sox and Oakland Athletics before returning to Cleveland on a one-year deal in 2018.

Fans have the option to choose any of the above players to fill in the slot on the second row of the second column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.