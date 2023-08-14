Which Guardians players have recorded 200+ hits in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 14

The MLB Immaculate Grid game has become a massive hit among baseball fans in recent weeks. The trivia game allows fans to put their ball knowledge to the test with little to no room for error.

The MLB Immaculate Grid is a 3-by-3 grid that contains different categories above each grid. Players are given exactly nine guesses to fill each grid.

As the game is refreshed every 24 hours, fans have the opportunity to achieve an immaculate score every day.

For today, one grid requires fans to guess which Cleveland Guardians player has recorded more than 200 hits in a single season.

Interestingly, there have been 25 players who have achieved the feat. However, no Guardians player has been able to cross the landmark in the 21st century.

One of the most prominent Guardians players to have surpassed 200 hits in a single season is Kenny Lofton.

Lotfon racked up 210 hits for Cleveland in 1996, earning All-Star honors in the process that season.

The center fielder earned six All-Star honors in total and won four Golden Glove Awards during his 17 years career in the MLB and played for 11 different teams. Lofton called it quits with baseball after the 2007 season.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for August 14: Other Guardians players who have more than 200 hits in a season

Former Cleveland baseman Carlos Baerga

Carlos Baerga (1992)

Baerga recorded 205 hits in a season for the Cleveland Guardians in 1992. He earned three All-Star honors and was elected into the Guardians Hall of Fame in 2013.

George Burns (1926)

Burns managed 216 hits in a season for the Guardians in 1926. He also won one of his three World Series titles with Cleveland in 1920.

Johnny Hodapp (1930)

Hodapp recorded 225 hits for Cleveland in the 1930 season. He played just under eight seasons with the Guardians from 1925 to 1932 before having one-year stints with the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox.

Fans have the option to choose any of the above players to fill in their slot for today's MLB Immaculate Grid answer on the third row of the first column.