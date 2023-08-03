Which Guardians players have recorded .300+ batting average in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 3

Every single day, baseball fans can rely on a new helping of the Immaculate Grid to help them get their fix. The daily challenges are quickly becoming some of the most popular baseball exercises ever.

Back by Baseball Reference, the Immaculate Grid releases a new 3 x 3 grid puzzle every day. It is up to the user to take into account the clues positioned on the y and x axes to input the names of eligible players.

While the object is often to list players who have played for both intersecting teams, sometimes a career achievement or statistical value is used as a hint.

On August 3, the Immaculate Grid asked it's users to name players who have finished a season with the Cleveland Guardians (or Indians) with a batting average over .300. While 383 players have done this to date, we are going to name a few today.

Players who have hit .300 or more as a member of the Cleveland Guardians | MLB Immaculate Grid August 3

Longtime Guardians infielder Jose Ramirez has hit .300 or over in three of his eleven seasons playing in Cleveland. A former AL runs and doubles leader, Ramirez' first .300 season came after he went 4-for-12 in 2013. Three seasons later, Ramirez ripped 11 home runs, 76 RBIs to accompany his .312 batting average. Between 2017 and 2018, Ramirez hit .294/.381/.568 with 68 home runs and 188 RBIs, and finished in the top three in MVP voting both seasons.

Another career-long Indian to hit the mark was third baseman Lonnie Chisenhall. A member of the Indians from 2011 until 2018, Chisenhall only hit the .300 threshold once. It came after he went 27-for84, representing a .321 average in 2018, the year before he retired.

The All-time single season batting king in Cleveland is Shoeless Joe Jackson. The lanky outfielder was a career .356 hitter, and batted .408 in 1911, finishing fourth in MVP voting. One of only forty-two players to record a batting average over .400, Jackson retired from baseball in 1920 after finishing his career as a member of the Chicago White Sox. He passed away in 1951.

Current Guardian Josh Naylor is hitting .306. If the first baseman can finish the season with a number over .300, he will become the first member of his team to hit the threshold with over 100 at-bats since current Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley did so in 2018/