Which Guardians players have recorded less than 3.00 ERA in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 20

The MLB Immaculate Grid has become a fan-favorite in recent weeks. The daily internet game expects players to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid.

The grid is refreshed every 24 hours, giving fans the chance to achieve an immaculate score every day. Players are given one guess to fill each of the nine squares.

On Friday, Oct. 20, one grid requires fans to guess which Cleveland Guardians player has recorded less than a 3.00 ERA in a season. Interestingly, there are 318 players to choose from.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

One player who recently managed this feat is Corey Kluber.

Kluber played nine seasons with Cleveland from 2011 to 2019. During the 2018 campaign, he finished with 222 strikeouts and 34 walks across 215.0 innings pitched at a 2.89 ERA.

Kluber is a three-time All-Star and has won two Cy Young Awards. He currently plies his trade for the Boston Red Sox, having joined the franchise in the offseason.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Oct. 20: Other Guardians players who recorded less than 3.00 ERA in a season

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Oct. 20

Shane Bieber

Bieber made his MLB debut for the Cleveland Guardians in 2018 and has been with the team ever since. During the 2022 season, he racked up 198 strikeouts and 36 walks with a 2.88 ERA across 200.0 innings pitched.

Bieber is a two-time All-Star and has won the Cy Young Award in 2020. He also won a Gold Glove Award for his exceptional performances during the 2022 campaign.

Trevor Bauer

Bauer played with the Guardians for seven seasons from 2013 to 2019. In 2018, he racked up 221 strikeouts and 57 walks with a 2.21 ERA across 175.1 innings pitched.

Bauer earned All-Star honors for his showings in 2018. He also won the Cy Young Award in 2020 while playing for the Cincinnati Reds.

Fans can choose any of the above players to complete the slot on the second row of the second column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.