Which Guardians players have won Silver Slugger? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 2

MLB Immaculate Grid dropped its latest grid on Monday for the fans to polish their MLB facts. Among the nine questions, one question demanded fans to answer Guardians players who have won Silver Slugger. There are a total of 18 players who have won a Silver Slugger award at least once in their time as the Guardian.

Listed below are some of the players who have achieved the feat in recent years.

José Ramírez

Cleveland Guardians José Ramírez is a four-time Silver Slugger winner for the Guardians. With a career average in batting of .279, Ramírez has recorded 216 home runs. He debuted with the Guardians in 2013 and has been a part of the club since. The Dominican player has been named All-Star five times during his baseball career.

Carlos Santana

Another Dominican baseball player, Carlos Santana has played for many clubs in the league including the Royals, Mariners and Phillies, but he won the Silver Slugger award when he was part of the Cleveland Guardians' roster in 2019. He spent most of his career with the Guardians. Currently, Santana plays for the Brewers.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 2: Other Guardians players who have won Silver Slugger

Apart from Ramirez and Santana, Francisco Lindor won the award twice in 2017 and 2018 as a shortstop. Lindor also played most of his seasons for the Guardians until he was traded to the Mets in 2021.

Other important names that played with the Guardians and won Silver Slugger are mentioned below.

Michael Brantley

Yan Gomes

Asdrúbal Cabrera

Grady Sizemore