Which Hall of Famers played for the Rangers? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 14

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid requires you to name one Hall of Fame player who ever played for the Texas Rangers. The Rangers have had plenty of good players, but any time the Hall of Fame prompt crosses over with a team not named the New York Yankees or Los Angeles Dodgers, it can be tough and there aren't many answers. Today, there are only nine possible players.

Ivan Rodriguez was a Hall of Famer for the Rangers

Ivan Rodriguez is a good answer. The catcher was with the Rangers from 1991-2002 and then again in 2009. He was named a Hall of Famer and qualifies for this prompt. At the time of writing, he was used by just 14% of players.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 14: Which Hall of Famers played for the Rangers?

There are only eight other Hall of Famers who ever played for the Rangers. They include:

Harold Baines, 1989-1990 with TEX

Bert Blyleven 1976-1977 with TEX

Rich Gossage, 1991 with TEX

Vladimir Guerrero, 2010 with TEX

Fergie Jenkins, 1974-1981 with TEX

Minnie Minoso, 1963 with TEX

Gaylord Perry, 1975-1980 with TEX

If you're going to use Vladimir Guerrero here, be sure not to use his son who has the same name. The Toronto Blue Jays star will not work for this prompt.

Nolan Ryan is the most notable, as he played for a lot of teams but was notable for his career-finishing stint with the Rangers. He was with them from 1989-1993. He will likely be the most popular answer.

There are very few options for this sector of the grid, so be sure to check out this article for help finding a good one.