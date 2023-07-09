Which Kansas City Royals players have had 30+ stolen bases in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 09

In the July 9 edition of MLB Immaculate Grid answers, we delve into the Kansas City Royals players who have had 30+ stolen bases in a season.

In MLB, stolen bases showcase a player's speed, agility, and strategic acumen on the basepaths. A stolen base occurs when a baserunner advances to the next base while the pitcher is in the process of throwing the ball to home plate.

Over the years, stolen base records have been set and broken, with legendary players leaving their mark on the game through their exceptional base-stealing abilities.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here is a list of Kansas City Royals players who have had 30+ stolen bases in a season:

Kansas City Royals players have had 30+ stolen bases in a season.

Former Kansas City Royals outfielder Willie Wilson has secured his place in franchise history as the undisputed stolen base leader in a single season. With a staggering 83 stolen bases to his name, Wilson stands atop the list, leaving an indelible mark on the Royals' record books.

Wilson's career with the Kansas City Royals spanned from 1976 to 1990. Beyond his stolen base prowess, Wilson's overall contributions to the Royals were nothing short of remarkable. A two-time All-Star and winner of the American League batting title in 1982, he proved to be an exceptional all-around player.

Wilson's other career highlights and awards include:

World Series champion (1985)

Gold Glove Award (1980)

2× Silver Slugger Award (1980, 1982)

Kansas City Royals Hall of Fame

What is MLB Immaculate Grid?

Immaculate Grid game revolves around a 3x3 grid filled with different categories related to MLB. The objective of MLB Immaculate Grid is to fill the grid with nine accurate answers, one for each category. Players are encouraged to put their knowledge of the sport to the test and find the correct answers for each category.

Each day, a new set of categories and corresponding questions is presented to the players. The categories can cover a wide range of topics related to MLB, including player statistics, team history, memorable moments, iconic ballparks, and much more.

To participate in MLB Immaculate Grid, individuals can visit the official Immaculate Grid website or follow the game's dedicated Twitter page.

Poll : 0 votes