Which KC Royals have won the Gold Glove? MLB team's award winners listed

The KC Royals have had quite a few defensive stalwarts over the years. They have been a franchise since 1969 and the Gold Glove award has been around since 1957. The award is designed to honor the best defensive players at each position around the diamond.

Since their inaugural season, they've had quite a few winners. Here's the full list of which KC Royals have won the Gold Glove:

1971: Amos Otis (center field)

1973: Amos Otis

1974: Amos Otis

1977: Frank White (second base) and Al Cowens (right field)

1978: Frank White

1979: Frank White

1980: Frank White and Willie Wilson (outfield)

1981: Frank White

1982: Frank White

1985: George Brett (third base)

1986: Frank White

1987: Frank White

1989: Bret Saberhagen (pitcher) and Bob Boone (catcher)

2000: Jermaine Dye (right field)

2006: Mark Grudzielanek (second base)

2011: Alex Gordon (left field)

2012: Alex Gordon

2013: Salvador Pérez (catcher), Eric Hosmer (first base), and Alex Gordon

2014: Salvador Pérez, Eric Hosmer, and Alex Gordon

2015: Salvador Pérez, Eric Hosmer, and Alcides Escobar (shortstop)

2016: Salvador Pérez

2017: Alex Gordon

2018: Alex Gordon and Salvador Pérez

2019: Alex Gordon

2020: Alex Gordon (Gordon-Rawlings Platinum Gold Glove Award Winner)

2021: Andrew Benintendi (left field) and Michael A. Taylor (center field)

The Royals are a storied defensive franchise with quite a few Gold Gloves over the years.

Which KC Royals can win a Gold Glove soon?

Though it hasn't been a long time since a KC Royals player won a Gold Glove, it's good to know if there are any candidates currently on the team. Neither Taylor nor Benintendi are on the team anymore.

Kyle Isbel of the KC Royals

Kyle Isbel currently leads the team with seven defensive runs saved in center field. Over a full season, if he keeps up this pace, he could be in contention for the award.

Royals infielder Nicky Lopez plays too many positions to get recognition for one, but he could as he has seven total DRS at three spots.

