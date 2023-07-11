Which LA Dodgers have also played for New York Mets? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 11

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 11 have been unveiled. The Dodgers and Mets are both National League teams, and they have a long history of rivalry.
Here are
LA Dodgers players who have also played for New York Mets, thereby, giving out the answer for MLB Immaculate Grid July 11:
Don Aase 1989 1990 Bobby Abreu 2014 2012 Sandy Alomar 2007 2006 Marlon Anderson 2005, 2007 - 2009 2006, 2007 Bob Aspromonte 1971 1960, 1961 Pedro Astacio 2002, 2003 1992 - 1997 Luis Avilan 2019 2015 - 2017 Bob Bailor 1981 - 1983 1984, 1985 James Baldwin 2004 2001 Rod Barajas 2010 2010, 2011 Mike Baxter 2011 - 2013 2014 Gary Bennett 2001 2008 Angel Berroa 2009 2008 Henry Blanco 2010 1997 Tim Bogar 1993 - 1996 2001 Brian Bohanon 1997, 1998 1998 Bobby Bonilla 1992 - 1995, 1999 1998 Ken Boyer 1966, 1967 1968, 1969 Mark Bradley 1983 1981, 1982 Hubie Brooks 1980 - 1984, 1991 1990 Jeromy Burnitz 1993, 1994, 2002, 2003 2003 Larry Burright 1963, 1964 1962 Brett Butler 1995 1991 - 1997 John Candelaria 1987 1991, 1992 Chris Cannizzaro 1962 - 1965 1972, 1973 Chris Capuano 2011 2012, 2013 Buddy Carlyle 2014, 2015 2005 Gary Carter 1985 - 1989 1991 Roger Cedeno 1999, 2002, 2003 1995 - 1998 McKay Christensen 2002 2001 Brady Clark 2002, 2008 2007 Brad Clontz 1998 1998 Dennis Cook 1998 - 2001 1990, 1991 Alex Cora 2009, 2010 1998 - 2004 Roger Craig 1962, 1963 1958 - 1961 Travis d'Arnaud 2013 - 2019 2019 Tommy Davis 1967 1959 - 1966 Elmer Dessens 2009, 2010 2004 - 2006 Carlos Diaz 1982, 1983 1984 - 1986 Chris Donnels 1991, 1992 2000, 2001 Octavio Dotel 1999 2010 Brian Dozier 2020 2018 Kevin Elster 1986 - 1992 2000 Scott Erickson 2004 2005 Dana Eveland 2014 2011 Sid Fernandez 1984 - 1993 1983 Wilmer Font 2019 2017, 2018 Karim Garcia 2004 1995 - 1997 Shawn Gilbert 1997, 1998 2000 Erik Goeddel 2014 - 2017 2018 Adrian Gonzalez 2018 2012 - 2017 Terrance Gore 2022 2022 - 2020 Curtis Granderson 2014 - 2017 2017 Shawn Green 2006, 2007 2000 - 2004 Jerry Grote 1966 - 1977 1977, 1978, 1981 Mark Guthrie 2002 1995 - 1998 Tim Hamulack 2005 2006 Aaron Harang 2013 2012 Tim Harkness 1963, 1964 1961, 1962 Lenny Harris 1998, 2000, 2001 1989 - 1993 Danny Heep 1983 - 1986 1987, 1988 Heath Hembree 2021 2022 Rickey Henderson 1999, 2000 2003 Roberto Hernandez 2005, 2006 2007 Orel Hershiser 1999 1983 - 1994, 2000 Jim Hickman 1962 - 1966 1967 Rich Hill 2021 2016 - 2019 Gil Hodges 1962, 1963 1958 - 1961 Chin-lung Hu 2011 2007 - 2010 Todd Hundley 1990 - 1998 1999, 2000, 2003 Ron Hunt 1963 - 1966 1967 Willard Hunter 1962, 1964 1962 Kazuhisa Ishii 2005 2002 - 2004 Jeff Kent 1992 - 1996 2005 - 2008 Mike Kinkade 1998 - 2000 2002, 2003 Wayne Kirby 1998 1996, 1997 Clem Labine 1962 1958 - 1960 Tim Leary 1981, 1983, 1984 1987 - 1989 Ricky Ledee 2006, 2007 2005, 2006 Jose Lima 2006 2004 Paul Lo Duca 2006, 2007 1998 - 2004 Tim Locastro 2023 2017, 2018 James Loney 2016 2006 - 2012 Barry Lyons 1986 - 1990 1990, 1991 Mike Maddux 1993, 1994 1990, 1999 Mike Marshall 1981 1974 - 1976 Mike Marshall 1990 1981 - 1989 Tom Martin 2001 2003, 2004 Pedro Martinez 2005 - 2008 1992, 1993 Ramon Martinez 2008, 2009 2006, 2007 Ted Martinez 1970 - 1974 1977 - 1979 Brent Mayne 1996 2004 Roger McDowell 1985 - 1989 1991 - 1994 Billy McKinney 2021 2021 Greg McMichael 1997 - 1999 1998 Orlando Mercado 1990 1987 Doug Mientkiewicz 2005 2009 Bob Miller 1962, 1973, 1974 1963 - 1967 Larry Miller 1965, 1966 1964 Dave Mlicki 1995 - 1998 1998, 1999 Guillermo Mota 2006, 2007 2002 - 2004, 2009 Eddie Murray 1992, 1993 1989 - 1991, 1997 Charlie Neal 1962, 1963 1958 - 1961 Hideo Nomo 1998 1995 - 1998, 2002 - 2004 Jose Offerman 2005 1990 - 1995 Bob Ojeda 1986 - 1990 1991, 1992 Jesse Orosco 1979, 1981 - 1987 1988, 2001, 2002 Tom Paciorek 1985 1970 - 1975 Chan Ho Park 2007 1994 - 2001, 2008 Rick Parker 1994 1995, 1996 Jose Parra 2004 1995 Alejandro Pena 1990, 1991 1981 - 1989 Jose Peraza 2021 2015 Jason Phillips 2001 - 2004 2005 Mike Piazza 1998 - 2005 1992 - 1998 Joe Pignatano 1962 1958 - 1960 Kevin Pillar 2021 2022 Willie Randolph 1992 1989, 1990 Jake Reed 2021, 2022 2021, 2022 Mel Rojas 1997, 1998 1999 Justin Ruggiano 2016 2015 Juan Samuel 1989 1990 - 1992 Duaner Sanchez 2006, 2008 2004, 2005 Max Scherzer 2022, 2023 2021 Dick Schofield 1992 1995 Ray Searage 1981 1989, 1990 Aaron Sele 2007 2006 Jae Weong Seo 2002 - 2005 2006 Gary Sheffield 2009 1998 - 2001 Norm Sherry 1963 1959 - 1962 Craig Shipley 1989 1986, 1987 Bart Shirley 1967 1964, 1966, 1968 Charley Smith 1964, 1965 1960, 1961 Dick Smith 1963, 1964 1965 Duke Snider 1963 1958 - 1962 Dennis Springer 2000 2001, 2002 Darryl Strawberry 1983 - 1990 1991 - 1993 Dick Stuart 1966 1966 Bill Sudakis 1972 1968 - 1971 Noah Syndergaard 2015 - 2019, 2021 2023 Kevin Tapani 1989 1995 Alex Trevino 1978 - 1981, 1990 1986, 1987 Ricky Trlicek 1996, 1997 1993 Justin Turner 2010 - 2013 2014 - 2022 Edwin Uceta 2023 2021 Juan Uribe 2015 2011 - 2015 Mike Vail 1975 - 1977 1984 Wilson Valdez 2009 2007 Jose Valentin 2006, 2007 2005 Bobby Valentine 1977, 1978 1969, 1971, 1972 Claudio Vargas 2008 2009 Robin Ventura 1999 - 2001 2003, 2004 Jose Vizcaino 1994 - 1996 1989, 1990, 1998 - 2000 Hank Webb 1972 - 1976 1977 Rick Wilkins 1998 1999 Nick Willhite 1967 1963 - 1966 Tom Wilson 2004 2004 Pat Zachry 1977 - 1982 1983, 1984 Todd Zeile 2000, 2001, 2004 1997, 1998 Don Zimmer 1962 1958, 1959, 1963
Credits: UltimateMets.com What is MLB Immaculate Grid?
Immaculate Grid a new way to test your knowledge of the
MLB game. It challenges players to correctly guess the identities of nine players who perfectly fit the given criteria.
The game revolves around a 3-by-3 grid, with each cell representing a specific criterion.
For example, one cell might ask for a player who won the MVP award while playing for the Boston Red Sox. Another cell might ask for a player who hit 50 home runs in a season.
Players have nine guesses to fill out the grid. Each guess, whether correct or incorrect, counts as a guess. The goal is to fill out the grid as quickly as possible and with as few incorrect guesses as possible.
