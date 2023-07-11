Which LA Dodgers have also played for New York Mets? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 11

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 11 have been unveiled. The Dodgers and Mets are both National League teams, and they have a long history of rivalry.

Here are LA Dodgers players who have also played for New York Mets, thereby, giving out the answer for MLB Immaculate Grid July 11:

What is MLB Immaculate Grid?

Immaculate Grid a new way to test your knowledge of the MLB game. It challenges players to correctly guess the identities of nine players who perfectly fit the given criteria.

The game revolves around a 3-by-3 grid, with each cell representing a specific criterion.

For example, one cell might ask for a player who won the MVP award while playing for the Boston Red Sox. Another cell might ask for a player who hit 50 home runs in a season.

Players have nine guesses to fill out the grid. Each guess, whether correct or incorrect, counts as a guess. The goal is to fill out the grid as quickly as possible and with as few incorrect guesses as possible.

