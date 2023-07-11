Which LA Dodgers have also played for New York Mets? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 11

Baseball
By Oindrila Chowdhury
Modified Jul 11, 2023 16:06 GMT
MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 11 have been unveiled. The Dodgers and Mets are both National League teams, and they have a long history of rivalry.

Here are LA Dodgers players who have also played for New York Mets, thereby, giving out the answer for MLB Immaculate Grid July 11:

Don Aase19891990
Bobby Abreu20142012
Sandy Alomar20072006
Marlon Anderson2005, 2007 - 20092006, 2007
Bob Aspromonte19711960, 1961
Pedro Astacio2002, 20031992 - 1997
Luis Avilan20192015 - 2017
Bob Bailor1981 - 19831984, 1985
James Baldwin20042001
Rod Barajas20102010, 2011
Mike Baxter2011 - 20132014
Gary Bennett20012008
Angel Berroa20092008
Henry Blanco20101997
Tim Bogar1993 - 19962001
Brian Bohanon1997, 19981998
Bobby Bonilla1992 - 1995, 19991998
Ken Boyer1966, 19671968, 1969
Mark Bradley19831981, 1982
Hubie Brooks1980 - 1984, 19911990
Jeromy Burnitz1993, 1994, 2002, 20032003
Larry Burright1963, 19641962
Brett Butler19951991 - 1997
John Candelaria19871991, 1992
Chris Cannizzaro1962 - 19651972, 1973
Chris Capuano20112012, 2013
Buddy Carlyle2014, 20152005
Gary Carter1985 - 19891991
Roger Cedeno1999, 2002, 20031995 - 1998
McKay Christensen20022001
Brady Clark2002, 20082007
Brad Clontz19981998
Dennis Cook1998 - 20011990, 1991
Alex Cora2009, 20101998 - 2004
Roger Craig1962, 19631958 - 1961
Travis d'Arnaud2013 - 20192019
Tommy Davis19671959 - 1966
Elmer Dessens2009, 20102004 - 2006
Carlos Diaz1982, 19831984 - 1986
Chris Donnels1991, 19922000, 2001
Octavio Dotel19992010
Brian Dozier20202018
Kevin Elster1986 - 19922000
Scott Erickson20042005
Dana Eveland20142011
Sid Fernandez1984 - 19931983
Wilmer Font20192017, 2018
Karim Garcia20041995 - 1997
Shawn Gilbert1997, 19982000
Erik Goeddel2014 - 20172018
Adrian Gonzalez20182012 - 2017
Terrance Gore20222022 - 2020
Curtis Granderson2014 - 20172017
Shawn Green2006, 20072000 - 2004
Jerry Grote1966 - 19771977, 1978, 1981
Mark Guthrie20021995 - 1998
Tim Hamulack20052006
Aaron Harang20132012
Tim Harkness1963, 19641961, 1962
Lenny Harris1998, 2000, 20011989 - 1993
Danny Heep1983 - 19861987, 1988
Heath Hembree20212022
Rickey Henderson1999, 20002003
Roberto Hernandez2005, 20062007
Orel Hershiser19991983 - 1994, 2000
Jim Hickman1962 - 19661967
Rich Hill20212016 - 2019
Gil Hodges1962, 19631958 - 1961
Chin-lung Hu20112007 - 2010
Todd Hundley1990 - 19981999, 2000, 2003
Ron Hunt1963 - 19661967
Willard Hunter1962, 19641962
Kazuhisa Ishii20052002 - 2004
Jeff Kent1992 - 19962005 - 2008
Mike Kinkade1998 - 20002002, 2003
Wayne Kirby19981996, 1997
Clem Labine19621958 - 1960
Tim Leary1981, 1983, 19841987 - 1989
Ricky Ledee2006, 20072005, 2006
Jose Lima20062004
Paul Lo Duca2006, 20071998 - 2004
Tim Locastro20232017, 2018
James Loney20162006 - 2012
Barry Lyons1986 - 19901990, 1991
Mike Maddux1993, 19941990, 1999
Mike Marshall19811974 - 1976
Mike Marshall19901981 - 1989
Tom Martin20012003, 2004
Pedro Martinez2005 - 20081992, 1993
Ramon Martinez2008, 20092006, 2007
Ted Martinez1970 - 19741977 - 1979
Brent Mayne19962004
Roger McDowell1985 - 19891991 - 1994
Billy McKinney20212021
Greg McMichael1997 - 19991998
Orlando Mercado19901987
Doug Mientkiewicz20052009
Bob Miller1962, 1973, 19741963 - 1967
Larry Miller1965, 19661964
Dave Mlicki1995 - 19981998, 1999
Guillermo Mota2006, 20072002 - 2004, 2009
Eddie Murray1992, 19931989 - 1991, 1997
Charlie Neal1962, 19631958 - 1961
Hideo Nomo19981995 - 1998, 2002 - 2004
Jose Offerman20051990 - 1995
Bob Ojeda1986 - 19901991, 1992
Jesse Orosco1979, 1981 - 19871988, 2001, 2002
Tom Paciorek19851970 - 1975
Chan Ho Park20071994 - 2001, 2008
Rick Parker19941995, 1996
Jose Parra20041995
Alejandro Pena1990, 19911981 - 1989
Jose Peraza20212015
Jason Phillips2001 - 20042005
Mike Piazza1998 - 20051992 - 1998
Joe Pignatano19621958 - 1960
Kevin Pillar20212022
Willie Randolph19921989, 1990
Jake Reed2021, 20222021, 2022
Mel Rojas1997, 19981999
Justin Ruggiano20162015
Juan Samuel19891990 - 1992
Duaner Sanchez2006, 20082004, 2005
Max Scherzer2022, 20232021
Dick Schofield19921995
Ray Searage19811989, 1990
Aaron Sele20072006
Jae Weong Seo2002 - 20052006
Gary Sheffield20091998 - 2001
Norm Sherry19631959 - 1962
Craig Shipley19891986, 1987
Bart Shirley19671964, 1966, 1968
Charley Smith1964, 19651960, 1961
Dick Smith1963, 19641965
Duke Snider19631958 - 1962
Dennis Springer20002001, 2002
Darryl Strawberry1983 - 19901991 - 1993
Dick Stuart19661966
Bill Sudakis19721968 - 1971
Noah Syndergaard2015 - 2019, 20212023
Kevin Tapani19891995
Alex Trevino1978 - 1981, 19901986, 1987
Ricky Trlicek1996, 19971993
Justin Turner2010 - 20132014 - 2022
Edwin Uceta20232021
Juan Uribe20152011 - 2015
Mike Vail1975 - 19771984
Wilson Valdez20092007
Jose Valentin2006, 20072005
Bobby Valentine1977, 19781969, 1971, 1972
Claudio Vargas20082009
Robin Ventura1999 - 20012003, 2004
Jose Vizcaino1994 - 19961989, 1990, 1998 - 2000
Hank Webb1972 - 19761977
Rick Wilkins19981999
Nick Willhite19671963 - 1966
Tom Wilson20042004
Pat Zachry1977 - 19821983, 1984
Todd Zeile2000, 2001, 20041997, 1998
Don Zimmer19621958, 1959, 1963

Credits: UltimateMets.com

What is MLB Immaculate Grid?

Immaculate Grid a new way to test your knowledge of the MLB game. It challenges players to correctly guess the identities of nine players who perfectly fit the given criteria.

The game revolves around a 3-by-3 grid, with each cell representing a specific criterion.

For example, one cell might ask for a player who won the MVP award while playing for the Boston Red Sox. Another cell might ask for a player who hit 50 home runs in a season.

Players have nine guesses to fill out the grid. Each guess, whether correct or incorrect, counts as a guess. The goal is to fill out the grid as quickly as possible and with as few incorrect guesses as possible.

