Which Mariners players have also played for the Royals? MLB Immaculate Grid answers August 24

The Seattle Mariners are having a fantastic season and August 24's MLB Immaculate Grid catered to their fans. The daily internet puzzle game quizzed fans about Mariners players who also played for the Kansas City Royals.

Milwakuwee Brewers' veteran first baseman Carlos Santana was a favorite among the players for today's puzzle due to his stint with both franchises in recent years.

The 2019 All-star made his MLB debut with the Cleveland Indians in 2010 and remained with the club for eight years before moving to the Phillies in 2018. He returned to Cleveland in 208 before signing a two-year contract with the Kansas City Royals in December 2020.

After a couple of disappointing years with the Royals, he was traded to the Mariners in June 2022. However, his sting with the Mariners did not last long, as he was traded to the Pittsburg Pirates the same year.

MLB Immaculate Grid August 24: Other Seattle Mariners and Kansas City Royals players

Al Cowens: A mainstay of the Royals during the 70s, Cowens made his debut for the club in 1974. After a slow start to his MLB career, the former right fielder improved his number in the 1977 season.

He won the Gold Glove award that season and finished second to Rod Carew in the American League MVP Award voting. His last season with the Royals was marred with controversy as he engaged in a famous brawl with Texas Rangers pitcher Ed Farmer.

After a couple of stints with the California Angels and Detroit Tigers, he moved to the Mariners in 1982 and remained with the club until his release in 1986.

Ruppert Jones: Not many Royals fans will remember Ruppert Jones' brief stint with the club after making his debut in the 1976 MLB season.

Jones moved to the Mariners after he was selected by the club during the 1976 expansion draft. He did not waste any time in making his mark with the club as his 24-home run debut season with the club saw him become the first Mariners player to make the All-Star game.

The two-time All-star reached his crowning moment in 1984 when he helped the Detroit Tigers to a World Series championship.